MSC Cruises Begins Countdown to MSC World Asia’s 2026 Launch

MSC Cruises has announced new details about MSC World Asia, which is set to launch in the Mediterranean on December 11, 2026.

The ship will feature the longest dry slide at sea, seven themed districts, and a mix of new and returning dining and entertainment options. Design elements will reflect Asian culture.

MSC World Asia will sail 7-night Mediterranean itineraries in Winter 2026/27 and Summer 2027, visiting Barcelona, Marseille, Messina, Rome (Civitavecchia), and Valletta.

New Promenade Dining and Attractions

MSC World Asia will feature a redesigned World Promenade—an open-air hub with ocean views, dining, and entertainment.

Highlights include:

New Pan-Asian Restaurant : Serving Southeast Asian dishes from Singapore, Thailand, Laos, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia, with a dedicated bar and outdoor terrace.

Tree of Life @The Spiral : The longest dry slide at sea (266.7 feet), inspired by Singapore’s Gardens by the Bay.

Sweet Temptations : A dessert spot with gelato, cakes, crêpes, yogurt, shakes, and custom treats.

Promenade Bites : Street-food-style snacks in a casual, modern setting.

All-Stars Sports Bar : Game-day venue with large screens, bar food, outdoor seating, and interactive games.

Coffee Emporium : Global coffee blends and brewing styles.

Luxury Accessories Boutique: High-end shopping with international brands.

RELATED: MSC Cruises Debuts ROBOTRON Thrill Ride in Texas for the First Time

Itineraries:

Winter 2026/27 : 7-night cruises to Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Rome (Civitavecchia), Messina, and Valletta.

Summer 2027: 7-night cruises to Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Naples, Messina, and Valletta.

About MSC World Asia

MSC World Asia will offer a wide variety of dining, entertainment, and accommodations, designed for every type of traveler. Highlights include:

40+ bars, lounges, and restaurants , including returning favorites like Butcher’s Cut steakhouse, Kaito Sushi & Teppanyaki, and Hola! Tacos & Cantina, plus new specialty concepts. A British pub with an onboard microbrewery will serve MSC’s Signature beers.

The Harbour : A new outdoor park in the Family Aventura District for shared family activities and casual dining.

Cliffhanger : An overwater swing ride 165 feet above the sea.

20+ accommodation types , including suites, balcony cabins, connecting family rooms, and promenade-view options.

MSC Yacht Club : A private luxury area with 144 suites, exclusive lounge and restaurant, pool, sun deck, and 24/7 butler and concierge service.

Family zones and kids clubs for all ages, plus a waterpark, VR slide, video arcades, and original game shows.

Wellness spaces , including adult-only Zen pools, the Aurea Spa, a Technogym fitness center with ocean views, and a men’s barber.

Seven pools , including one with a retractable roof, and 13 hot tubs.

Live entertainment across multiple venues, with stage shows, music, games, and themed experiences.

Will you be sailing aboard MSC World Asia? Let us know in the comments!