Carnival Cruise Line to Launch ‘Carnival Rewards’ 

Carnival Cruise Line will launch a new loyalty program called Carnival Rewards™ in June 2026!

The updated program introduces new features, more ways to earn status, additional reward categories, and a new name. Guests will continue to earn status through the current VIFP (Very Important Fun Person) program, which will serve as their starting point in Carnival Rewards.

“The evolution of our loyalty program to Carnival Rewards represents our commitment to creating more meaningful recognition for our valued guests. Our current VIFP program has served us well for many years and while we’ve enjoyed truly extraordinary growth in our loyal customer base, it has become challenging to deliver the exceptional experience our Diamond and Platinum members deserve,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “By introducing a points-based system, we’re enabling greater flexibility so guests can personalize their rewards in ways that matter most to them. This transition honors our past while building a future where loyalty is recognized through both cruising frequency and overall engagement with the Carnival experience, bringing Carnival Rewards into the top tier of travel loyalty programs that provide our guests with ways to earn status and points through their everyday spending on the Carnival Rewards Mastercard.”

More about Carnival Rewards

Carnival Rewards introduces a dual-earning system: guests earn points for purchases and stars for tier status. Unlike the current VIFP program, rewards are based on both cruise fare and onboard spending. The program also links to the Carnival Rewards Mastercard for faster earning through everyday purchases. More card details coming soon.

Guests will earn Carnival Rewards points and status-qualifying stars on every eligible purchase, including cruise fares and onboard spending.

This new system gives travelers more flexibility in how they earn and use rewards.

Points can be used for nearly anything Carnival offers—from spa treatments and specialty dining to onboard activities and future cruises.

Stars determine tier status across four levels: Red, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. Status is earned over a two-year period and kept for the following two years.

When Carnival Rewards launches on June 1, 2026, existing VIFP status will carry over as a starting point and remain valid through May 31, 2028.

Diamond members will retain their status through May 31, 2032. Guests will continue earning VIFP status until the new program begins.

Carnival Rewards will also convert existing Fun Points from current and new Carnival Rewards Mastercard cardmembers into the new system at launch.

To learn more and follow the transition, visit carnivalrewards.com.

Are you excited about Carnival’s new Rewards program? Let us know in the comments!