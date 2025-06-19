Oceania Cruises Offers New Nikkei Menu Items

Today Oceania Cruises announced an addition of 12 new Nikkei dishes, a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine, to its pan-Asian restaurant Red Ginger.

Nikkei has gained increasing popularity across the globe as of late. Its roots trace back to the late 19th century, when the two culinary palettes met as Japanese immigrants settled in Peru and began adding native Peruvian ingredients to their traditional Japanese recipes. The result was a variety of fresh seafood, spicy peppers, bright citrus and soy-based sauces.

Guests aboard an Oceania Cruise can now get a taste of Nikkei flavor through its new menu, which includes ceviche Nikkei, marinated tuna dressed in leche de tigre and served with cilantro, sesame oil, and red chili; soft shell crab tempura bao buns, fried soft-shell crab served in bao buns and topped with Nikkei-style zarza; and a tres Leches cube, sponge cake soaked in three different milks.

Oceania’s new menu began as part of an effort by Chef Gustavo Sugay to introduce guests to Nikkei flavors. The cruise line recently debuted its new menu aboard Oceania Vista and will also be available on Oceania Allura, the line’s eighth and newest ship, starting next month. The new dishes will be offered across the fleet by early 2026.

“The carefully crafted new Nikkei menu items further augment the ongoing evolution of our driving philosophy of serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “Our industry-leading culinary team is constantly seeking to introduce our well-traveled guests to new experiences and flavors, while honoring our commitment to culinary excellence.”

Oceania Cruises prides itself on being foodie-centric and selecting fresh, artisanal ingredients from across the globe. Restaurants on board the line’s ships are complimentary. Oceania’s two Executive Culinary Directors, Chefs Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale, are Master Chefs of France, and the line employs one chef for every 10 guests.

“This new Nikkei offering is a tangible example of the magic that emerges when cultures intertwine,” added Chef Alexis Quaretti, Oceania Cruises’ Executive Culinary Director. “Our passion for culinary innovation is fueled by constantly listening to our guests, noting their ever-expanding palates and deep curiosity to try new dishes and taste profiles. The introduction of these new Nikkei dishes is a result of our guests’ appetite for bold new flavors, and this is just the beginning of even more exciting developments on the horizon.”

By Caroline Killilea