Cunard Line announces new Listening Lounge and partnership with Abbey Road

Cunard Line, a luxury international cruise line based in Southampton, England, announced a partnership with Abbey Road Studios on Tuesday. Cunard’s new Listening Lounge will provide guests with a one-hour themed music experience using Hi-Res / ANC Bowers & Wilkins headphones for guests aboard its Queen Elizabeth ship.

Abbey Road created playlists featuring songs from its famous recording history. Ed Sheeran, Gregory Porter and The Beatles will all have songs featured in the Listening Lounge. Abbey Road recently refurbished Studio One, where famous movie soundtracks have been recorded for more than 45 years, and the lounge will feature songs from movies like The Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, the Black Panther films and Wicked.

“We’re always exploring new ways to make life on board even more special, and incredible voyages deserve incredible soundtracks,” Cunard President Katie McAlister said. “Abbey Road Studios is synonymous with iconic musical performances, and this partnership allows us to bring this heritage to sea. Whether guests are unwinding with a cocktail, watching the waves roll by, or just taking a moment for themselves, our exclusive Listening Lounge experience will set the mood beautifully. When it comes to luxury ocean travel, all you need is love – and the perfect playlist.”

The lounge will be available on select days at sea starting this October, when Queen Elizabeth will depart from Miami. Cunard also announced a special week-long event voyage from Southampton to New York in October 2026, which will feature live performances, a photography exhibition, and Q&As with some of Abbey Road’s recording engineers about the studio’s history of innovation.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Cunard for this special partnership, which will offer guests a unique way to experience music, wherever their journey takes them,” Jeremy Huffelmann, General Manager at Abbey Road, said. “Abbey Road has been the home of music-making for more than 90 years, and has helped shape the landscape of popular music, film and games scores. We are excited to bring this incredible musical heritage to Queen Elizabeth this year.”

By Caroline Killilea