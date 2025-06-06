Cruise NewsFeaturedIndustry News

Explora Journeys’ Franck Garanger Awarded Order of Agricultural Merit

by Julie Bouchner
Explora Journeys’ Head of Culinary, Franck Garanger, has been named Chevalier (Knight) of the Ordre du Mérite Agricole by the French Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty.

The honor recognizes Garanger’s contributions to agriculture and French culinary excellence. A master chef with decades of experience, he is renowned for championing craftsmanship, sustainability, and the highest-quality ingredients.

“We are incredibly proud of Franck’s achievement. This distinction reflects not only his personal dedication to the culinary arts but also Explora Journeys’ commitment to excellence, authenticity, and the highest standards in gastronomy,” said Alban Gjoka, Vice President, Food & Beverage Explora Journeys.

The award was presented on June 5, 2025, in Avrillé, France, by entrepreneur Michel Galloyer and Deputy Mayor Mr. Haligon. Attendees included master chefs Jean-François Piers and Jacques Thorel.

