Experience the Real Alaska at Icy Strait Point

Icy Strait Point, near Hoonah, Alaska, offers an authentic mix of Native culture, abundant wildlife, and outdoor adventure. Owned by the Huna Totem Corporation, the port focuses on supporting the local community and preserving the environment. Bill recently sat down with Russell Dick, CEO of Huna Totem Corporation, to discuss what makes Icy Strait Point a unique and genuine Alaskan destination.

In the video interview, Russell shares insights on the port’s exceptional whale watching at Point Adolphus, home to humpbacks and orcas. He also highlights cultural experiences at the historic Hoonah Packing Company cannery, now a museum and artisan center featuring traditional totem pole carving and storytelling. Outdoor activities include the ZipRider zip line, kayaking, and ATV tours. Nearby Hoonah, Alaska’s largest Tlingit village, offers local dining and cultural sites. As Alaska’s only privately owned cruise destination, all profits go directly to the community.

Click below to watch the full interview.

