Huna Totem Teams Up with Kuuk Water to Replace Plastic Bottles at Cruise Port

In recognition of World Environment Day, Huna Totem Corporation (HTC) has partnered with Alaska Native-owned Kuuk Water to supply sustainably sourced Alaska glacial water in reusable aluminum bottles at its cruise destinations.

“Every business venture we undertake and every decision we make is rooted in our deep respect for the land, and this latest partnership with Kuuk Water couldn’t be a more perfect example of this,” said HTC President and CEO Russell Dick. “We are not only investing in and supporting a growing Alaska Native-owned business, but we are also eliminating thousands of pounds of plastic at our destinations.”

HTC is the first Alaska tourism company to team up with Kuuk Water. The rollout begins at Icy Strait Point, where up to 300,000 bottles are expected to be sold this season—potentially eliminating 15,000 pounds of plastic. The resealable, screw-top bottles feature a Tlingit design exclusive to HTC and can be reused up to 10 times.

Kuuk Water, founded to offer a sustainable alternative to plastic while supporting Indigenous communities, will also be available at HTC’s other locations, Klawock Island and Chugach Glacier Gateway, in the near future.

“We are committed to making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve, honoring traditions and building a future rooted in connection and respect,” said Kuuk Water President Joe Warren. “We’re so happy to partner with Huna Totem and to extend our impact to the millions of guests who visit Alaska each year.”

Kuuk Water directs profits to its nonprofit, Kuugaq, which supports clean water access and youth wellness programs in Alaska and globally.

Learn more about the partnership at: https://hunatotem.com/lp-kuuk-water/