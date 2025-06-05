Cruise NewsFeatured

Aurora Expeditions Reveals New 2027 Arctic & Beyond Adventures

by Julie Bouchner
Aurora Expeditions has launched its 2027 Arctic & Beyond season, offering 25 voyages to some of the world’s most remote destinations.

  • Trips range from eight to 16 days aboard their expedition ships Greg Mortimer and Sylvia Earle. Travelers can explore Svalbard, Greenland, the Northwest Passage, Scotland, Iceland, Norway, the Faroe Islands, Costa Rica, and Panama.
  • The 2027 program includes Polar and Discovery voyages, new Special Edition itineraries, and solo cabins on every sailing, continuing Aurora’s focus on responsible exploration.

“The Arctic & Beyond 2027 season showcases what Aurora does best: offering meaningful, responsible adventures in the world’s wildest places,” said Michael Heath, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Expeditions. “From polar bears in the high Arctic to sea cliffs in the Scottish Isles, each voyage is designed to connect our expeditioners with nature, culture, and science in unforgettable ways.”

2027 Season Highlights:

25 expeditions: 15 Polar and 10 Discovery voyages on two purpose-built ships.

New Special Edition Voyages, including:

  • Polar Bears in the Changing Arctic (in partnership with New Scientist Discovery Tours).
  • The Arctic Women’s Expedition: Svalbard & Greenland.
  • Iceland & East Greenland – Through the Lens Photography.
  • Expanded Discovery program with trips to Scotland, Costa Rica, Iceland, and combined Scotland & Norway itineraries.
  • Enhanced activities like paddling and snorkeling.
  • 10 solo cabins per voyage with no single supplement.
  • Early bird savings up to 25% on select sailings.

    Bookings are open now. Secure your spot early for the best offers and cabin choices. For more information click here www.aurora-expeditions.com

