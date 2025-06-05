BlogsFeatured

Pan Pacific Vancouver Perfect Pre Cruise and Post Cruise Hotel

by Bill Panoff
Located at the iconic Canada Place, Pan Pacific Vancouver is just a five-minute walk from the cruise ship terminal. Ideal for pre- or post-cruise stays, the hotel offers luxury accommodations with striking views and easy access to Vancouver’s top attractions, restaurants, and entertainment.

Rooms and Views

Rooms | Photo: Pan Pacific

Guest rooms range from 350 to 450 square feet, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows. Guests can choose views of Coal Harbour and the Coastal Mountains or the historic Gastown district.

Luggage Service for Cruise Guests

Luggage Service | Photo: Bill Panoff

A dedicated luggage transfer program allows pre-cruise guests to have their bags picked up from their rooms and delivered directly to their cruise cabins—making it easy to explore the city hands-free before boarding.

Meeting and Event Space

Ocean View Suites | Photo: Pan Pacific

The Oceanview 1–4 rooms offer 5,058 square feet of event space, divisible into four rooms with views of the North Shore Mountains and Coal Harbour. These spaces can accommodate up to 350 guests reception-style.

The Oceanview 5–8 rooms provide an additional 4,560 square feet, also divisible, with views of the working harbor and Gastown. They host up to 400 guests.

The Cypress Suite spans 3,666 square feet, with natural light, skyline and harbor views, and a built-in bar—ideal for events up to 250 guests.

Cruise-Friendly Location and Services

Whether arriving early or staying late, Pan Pacific Vancouver offers a combination of comfort, service, and convenience for cruise travelers. [Click here to learn more on their website.]

Bill Panoff and Abhishek Shah
Director of Sales at Pan Pacific

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

