Diana Ross Named Star of the Seas Godmother

Royal Caribbean has named music legend Diana Ross as godmother of Star of the Seas, the newest ship in its Icon Class, debuting in August 2025. Ross will headline the naming ceremony as the ship prepares to sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, to destinations including Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas.

As godmother, Diana Ross will participate in the traditional naming ceremony, offering blessings for the ship, its crew, and future guests. The event will be held in the AquaTheater, situated within the ship’s AquaDome. Royal Caribbean will share more details on how fans can join the celebration via Instagram.

“I am truly honored to join the Royal Caribbean family,” said Diana Ross. “Having spent years of creating beautiful music and memories and bringing people together from all over the world, this feels like a perfect continuation of my journey as godmother of Star of the Seas.”

STAR OF THE SEAS HIGHLIGHTS

The celebration marks the start of what Star of the Seas has to offer: a vacation built for families and travelers of all kinds. As part of Royal Caribbean’s Icon Class, the ship features eight distinct neighborhoods, each offering a different style of adventure or relaxation. Highlights include the Category 6 waterpark, seven pools, live entertainment like Back to the Future: The Musical, and more than 40 dining and drinking options, including the new Lincoln Park Supper Club.

“We are thrilled to have Diana Ross join us for the debut of Star of the Seas, the next bold vacation in our revolutionary Icon Class designed to encompass the best a vacation experience can offer,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean. “We couldn’t imagine a more fitting godmother for Star than Diana Ross, who is a true icon known for creating music that transcends generations while celebrating life and bringing people together. We can’t wait to welcome Ms. Ross, our guests and crew to celebrate the arrival of Star this August.”

ITINERARY HIGHLIGHTS

Launching from Orlando, Star of the Seas will offer 7-night cruises to top Eastern and Western Caribbean destinations, including Royal Caribbean’s popular Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas. More experiences are coming soon, including Royal Beach Club Paradise Island (opening December 2025), Royal Beach Club Cozumel (2026), and Perfect Day Mexico (fall 2027).

