Holland America Line partners with Blond Amsterdam to sell Dutch homeware in retail stores

Holland America Line announced on Tuesday that it will sell Dutch homeware in retail stores aboard its cruises through a partnership with the Dutch brand Blond Amsterdam.

The cruise line’s Oosterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Eurodam, Volendam and Zuiderdam ships will all sell Dutch merchandise in the blue-and-white Delft pottery style. The products include teacups, kitchen accessories and saucers and are part of an existing collection by Blond Amsterdam.

“We are thrilled to launch this collection in partnership with Blond Amsterdam,” said Farah Barhorst, director of onboard revenue for Holland America Line. “This homeware collection beautifully showcases our Dutch heritage with a twist of colorful style, allowing guests from around the world to take a piece of the Netherlands home with them after their cruise.”

Blond Amsterdam was founded by artists Femque van Geffen and Janneke Dröge in 2001. The company has expanded its offerings from strictly dinnerware to include greeting cards, school supplies and textiles.

By the end of October 2025, the company’s products will be sold across the cruise line’s fleet. Blond Amsterdam will also offer a collection of mugs, saucers, tea cloths and vases that feature Holland America Line artwork starting in early 2026.

By Caroline Killilea