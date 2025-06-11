FeaturedVideos

CLIA CEO Reveals What’s Next for the Cruise Industry

by Porthole Cruise and Travel
The cruise industry is heading into a revolutionary new chapter — and you won’t want to miss what’s coming! With 77 new ships scheduled through 2036 and a massive $70 billion in investments, cruising is being redefined by innovation, sustainability, and bold expansion.

In this exclusive interview, CLIA’s CEO, Bud Darr, breaks down what this transformation means for travelers, the environment, and especially for travel advisors looking to stay ahead of the curve.

From cutting-edge ship design to the growing demand for immersive experiences, this conversation dives into the trends shaping the future of cruising.

Click below to watch the full interview!

