Regent Seven Seas Unveils Largest Ultra-Luxury All-Inclusive Cruise Suite

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has revealed the Skyview Regent Suite, the largest all-inclusive ultra-luxury suite ever built on a cruise ship. This two-level, 8,794 sq. ft. suite will debut on the line’s newest ship, Seven Seas Prestige, launching in December 2026.

Starting at $25,000 per night, the Skyview Regent Suite includes 3,703 sq. ft. of wraparound balcony space, two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a living room, a private gym and sauna, a floating natural stone staircase with an in-suite elevator, a walk-in closet, and a formal dining area with a glass-enclosed bar. Guests also get exclusive access to The Study, a private dining venue for up to 12.

Seven Seas Prestige, a 77,000-ton ship with capacity for 822 guests, will sail 13 voyages across the Caribbean and Europe in its inaugural 2026–2027 season. Itineraries range from 10 to 15 nights, with fares starting at $6,499 per guest. Highlights include two Panama Canal transits, a private island stop at Harvest Caye, and overnight stays in London, Lisbon, and Bordeaux.

“At Regent, we are committed to setting new standards in ultra-luxury travel, and the Skyview Regent Suite is a true embodiment of that promise,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises®. “At nearly 9,000 square feet, this breathtaking two-level suite delivers the most exclusive and elevated experience at sea, complete with every imaginable luxury included in the voyage fare. As Seven Seas Prestige™ sets sail on her inaugural season in December 2026, visiting the Caribbean and Europe’s most iconic destinations, the ship’s 12 suite categories, including the Skyview Regent Suite, will offer our discerning guests a once-in-a-lifetime way to experience the world — with all the comfort, elegance, and Heartfelt Hospitality™ that defines Regent.”

Booking Info

Guests can register interest for Seven Seas Prestige‘s maiden season beginning June 11, 2025. Reservations open June 25, 2025, at RSSC.com/ships/seven_seas_prestige, by calling 1-844-4REGENT (1-844-473-4368), or through a travel advisor.

Skyview Regent Suite

The Skyview Regent Suite spans 8,794 sq. ft. and accommodates up to six guests. Designed by Studio DADO, it features clean architectural lines, a neutral color palette, and custom furnishings.

“In the Skyview Regent Suite, we aimed to capture the essence of modern Italian design, combining clean, elegant lines with exquisite craftsmanship to create a truly unforgettable experience,” said Elias Sol, Senior Associate, Studio DADO.

The suite includes:

3,703 sq. ft. of wraparound balcony

Two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms

Private elevator and floating natural stone staircase

Living room, ocean-facing bar, dining area, library nook

Upper-level master suite with handcrafted Flou bed, ocean views

Spa-inspired bathroom with sauna, soaking tub, and walk-in shower

Boutique-style wardrobe with central island

Private gym with massage room, yoga space, and cardio equipment

At $25,000 per night, the suite offers:

Personal butler

Daily Serene Spa & Wellness® treatments

Private fitness sessions

Chauffeur and guide in every port

Unlimited laundry, personalized stationery, pillow menu

In-suite caviar, Dom Pérignon, Louis XIII Cognac, and canapés

Shipwide Inclusions

Seven Seas Prestige offers 12 suite categories with amenities including:

Unlimited shore excursions

Dining in 11 venues, including the new Mediterranean restaurant Azure

Fine wines and spirits

Galileo’s Bar in the Skylight Atrium

High-speed Starlink WiFi

Entertainment, valet laundry, pre-paid gratuities

Regent’s signature Heartfelt Hospitality™

Maiden Voyages

Launching December 13, 2026, Seven Seas Prestige debuts with a 14-night transatlantic sailing from Barcelona to Miami. Highlights of the 13 inaugural voyages include:

Western & Eastern Caribbean

Azure Elegance, Caribbean Zephyr – up to 84 excursions in Mexico, Jamaica, Antigua, and Harvest Caye, Belize.

Panama Canal Crossings

Celestial Tropics and Sapphire Sojourn – up to 95 excursions in the Cayman Islands, Colombia, and Costa Rica.

Eastern Caribbean Series

Prestige Isles, Tropical Passage, Caribbean Mystique – up to 88 excursions with stops in St. Lucia, Dominica, and the Bahamas.

U.S. East Coast & Transatlantic Return

E merald East Coast and Gilded Crossing – up to 90 excursions including Aruba, Bermuda, and the Azores.

Iberian Peninsula & France

Sunlit Iberia and Regal Shores – up to 96 excursions with overnights in Lisbon, Pauillac (Bordeaux), and London.

About the Ship

Delivering in late 2026, Seven Seas Prestige is the first new Regent ship class in a decade. Built by Fincantieri, the 77,000-ton vessel accommodates 822 guests, offering:

One of the highest space and crew-to-guest ratios (1:1.31)

All-balcony suites in 12 categories, including four new types: Skyview Regent Suite Two-level Skyview Suites Grand Loft Suites Horizon Penthouse Suites



Public spaces include:

Starlight Atrium

Galileo’s Bar

Azure and six other specialty dining venues

11 total dining experiences

Each voyage includes The Most Inclusive Luxury Experience® — unlimited excursions, fine dining, drinks, entertainment, WiFi, valet laundry, gratuities, and a one-night pre-cruise hotel package for Concierge-level guests and above.

Will you be sailing with Regent Seven Seas? Let us know in the comments!