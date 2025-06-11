Cruise NewsFeatured

Azamara Cruises Expands Its After-Dark Adventures

by Julie Bouchner
Azamara Cruises offers more late-night and overnight port stays than any other cruise line, giving travelers time to explore destinations after dark.

Guests can join evening tours, stay two nights in select ports, and participate in Stories Under the Stars—a new onboard program that features local culture and storytelling. Experiences include sipping wine in a Croatian garden, watching flamenco in Seville, and hearing legends told under moonlight on deck.

28 Double Overnights Across Asia, Europe, and Beyond

Azamara Cruises is offering 28 double overnight stays, allowing guests to spend two full nights in port to explore. The line also offers over 13,500 shore excursions, including 246 exclusive nighttime experiences.

Featured Double Overnight Ports

  • Seville, Spain: Flamenco show at Tablao El Arenal
  • Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: Open-air Jeep tour and local street food
  • Hamilton, Bermuda: Sunset cruise and rum cocktails

Night Tours with Local Flavor

  • Palma de Mallorca: Guitar performance at Can Vivot Palace
  • Dubrovnik, Croatia: Wine tasting in a hidden Old Town garden
  • Málaga, Spain: Seaside dinner with grilled espeto
  • Singapore: Bar and club tour in Clarke Quay

Stories Under the Stars

On 9+ night sailings, guests can join Stories Under the Stars—regional folklore told on deck by Destination Speakers, with s’mores-inspired treats and spiked hot chocolate. No reservations required.

More Nighttime Programming Onboard

Signature events like AzAmazing Evenings® and White Night continue to offer live performances, local culture, and alfresco celebrations under the stars.

Interested? Explore More After Dark at azamara.com

Will you be sailing with Azamara Cruises with their new late-night offerings? Let us know in the comments!

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

