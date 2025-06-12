Royal Caribbean Goes West

Royal Caribbean International is a line that always aims to offer the most thrills at sea. So Cal residents have a new way to enjoy “wow” experiences by cruising on Ovation of the Seas. The family-friendly 4,182-passenger ship is the first and largest Quantum-class ship to sail from Los Angeles (San Pedro).

Within 14 guest decks, there are 2,091 staterooms in multiple categories. Guests staying in the two-level, two-bedroom, two-bathroom Royal Loft Suite will luxuriate in the living/dining room, media room, and panoramic views. The ship also provides solo travelers a 101-square-foot Interior Studio. Besides the full-size bed and full bathroom, these boast a virtual window offering real-time scenery on flat-screen television, giving interior cabins a “balcony feel” without the price.

Launched in 2016, the ship engages passengers in a variety of memorable adventures. Families will enjoy all the activities at SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea. There are bumper cars, roller skating, archery, ping-pong, basketball, and an X-Box gaming area.

Thrill-seekers can safely fly in the air at Rip Cord by iFly, a skydiving simulator with an instructor who aids your soaring journey. Get a bird’s-eye view above the ship in the North Star Observation Capsule. A gondola lifts passengers 300 feet over the ship and sea. Another thrill is bodyboarding or surfing on FlowRider, a 40-foot-long surf simulator.

Adults congregate at the 18-plus-only Solarium for relaxation. This serene sanctuary with greenery and panoramic ocean views, has multiple plunge pools, hot tubs, new lounge chairs and a bar with enhanced bar service.

Culinary adventures include seven complimentary dining venues and eight specialty restaurants. Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s restaurant Jamie’s prepares authentic and innovative Italian dishes, while guests seeking the finest steaks will enjoy the American steakhouse Chops Grille. Sushi lovers will appreciate Japanese delights at Izumi, and imaginative cuisine can be discovered at the nearby Wonderland.

Passengers calling on Ensenada can reserve one of Royal Caribbean’s new excursions, such as an ATV tour or a wine-tasting wagon ride through vineyards in Valle de Guadalupe. Longer cruises have an overnight stop in Cabo San Lucas for exciting nightlife and more beach time on the golden sand.

Entertainment on board includes live music by the pool and dancing in the evening to tribute bands at The Music Hall. Silent disco is a favorite evening activity at Two70. Catch an evening theatrical performance with multimedia visuals at the Royal Theater.

Royal Caribbean’s West Coast expansion continues through 2027. Ovation of the Seas joins Navigator of the Seas through September 2025. Navigator of the Seas will continue sailing from the Port of Los Angeles to Catalina Island and Baja California through September 2026. Quantum of the Seas arrives on the West Coast in October 2025 and sails through September 2026, and then Voyager of the Seas sails from Los Angeles from October 2026 through April 2027. From the Port of San Diego, Serenade of the Seas sails to Baja from October 2026 to April 2027.