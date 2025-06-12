Queen Elizabeth Sets Sail from Seattle for the First Time

The newly renovated Queen Elizabeth has arrived at the Port of Seattle for its first season of Alaskan voyages!

As Cunard’s flagship, Queen Elizabeth will homeport in Seattle for two seasons, offering seven to 12-night luxurious cruises featuring Cunard’s acclaimed White Star Service.

“Historic grandeur, refined elegance, bespoke experiences and unparalleled personal service are cornerstones of a Cunard voyage,” explained Liz Fettes, Senior Vice President of Commercial for North America at Cunard. “Our view of luxury is rooted in a belief that experiences can be both elegant and relaxed, and our Alaska voyages aboard Queen Elizabeth personifies that spirit.”

Queen Elizabeth Updates

Following a major overhaul, Queen Elizabeth features updated signature spaces and an enhanced Princess and Queens Grills experience, with larger suites, new amenities, butler service, and access to private dining areas. Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux has created an exclusive three-course Gala Evening menu for Grill Suite guests.

Inaugural Alaska guests will also be among the first to enjoy The Pavilion Wellness Café and the Harper’s Bazaar Wellness at Sea program, which offers wellness packages, nutritious smoothies, masterclasses, and ELEMIS products.

Alaskan Voyages

From June to September 2025, Queen Elizabeth will offer 7- to 11-night Alaska cruises starting at $1,109 per person for a balcony stateroom. Ports include Ketchikan, Glacier Bay, Skagway, Juneau, and Victoria, with scenic days through the Inside Passage and views of Glacier Bay and Hubbard Glacier.

Onboard Experiences

Guests can attend a speaker series with experts from the Royal Canadian Geographical Society and local Alaskan speakers, including Tlingit dancers, explorers, historians, artists, and photographers. The ship will also feature regional wines from Elsom Cellars, Charles Smith Wines, Double Canyon, Canoe Ridge Estate, and Goose Ridge.

Seattle Partnership

Port of Seattle Executive Director Steve Metruck stated, “We are honored to welcome Cunard and Queen Elizabeth for their first homeported season in Seattle, supporting local jobs and sustainable tourism.”

Caribbean Season

After Alaska, Queen Elizabeth will reposition to Miami in October for her first full Caribbean season, hosting Broadway and West End performers, including Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster, as well as productions of Come From Away.

For more information or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273, or visit www.cunard.com.