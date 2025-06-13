 Now That’s the Spirit!

There are cruise ships and there are sailing ships, but Windstar Cruises’ Wind Spirit embraces the best of both worlds. Whether it’s the gentle breezes of the Mediterranean filling the billowing sails, or the vessel’s powerful engines creating a gentle wake, cruising on one of these ships is a mesmerizing experience.

It had been over seven years since we last sailed with Windstar aboard Star Legend in Asia. Why we had overlooked their unique sailing experience since then was perplexing. Every premium-brand standard is met head-on aboard the graceful Wind Spirit.

With a maximum capacity of 148 guests, there’s an intimate freedom, a touch of chic, and a comforting dose of casual life at sea. Coupled with the yacht’s remarkable amenities is a tour de force of itineraries.

We selected a 7-night cruise that would traverse the southern Mediterranean from Rome to Athens. Within minutes of departure from Civitavecchia, the giant sails were unfurled accompanied by dramatic music. Although our last cruise with Windstar was fabulous, this adventure appeared to have the makings of something extra special.

Ride Like The Wind

Smooth seas facilitated our overnight sail to Naples, where some guests walked the ruins of Pompeii, while others opted to explore the vertically positioned city of Sorrento, clinging to the cliffs of the Amalfi Coast. The overnight stay in port provided an opportunity to stroll the bustling sidewalks of Naples and enjoy the city’s animated street life, shops, and, of course, the quintessential pizza.

Skirting the scenic Amalfi Coast the next afternoon, we arrived in Messina, Sicily, early the following morning. Although there were a handful of excursions to choose from, we opted for an excursion named In The Steps of The Godfather … an offer we couldn’t refuse. Winding up hairpin roads into the hills, and dwarfed by the imposing Mt. Etna on the horizon, the tour visited quaint rustic villages seen in the Francis Coppola film.

A day at sea sailing around Italy’s heel afforded the opportunity to indulge in the yacht’s amenities. While active hearts gravitated to the cozy fitness center, those more inclined toward indulgence savored the compact World Spa as a sanctuary for life’s little pleasures. The recent refurbishment of the yacht’s main lounge with all-new furnishings and the redesign of the adjacent coffee bar paint a picture of contemporary panache.

The main foyer is beautifully designed and serves as both the reception area and an entrance to the Amphora restaurant. This elegant venue has an open seating concept that integrates exceptional service and stimulating menu selections.

Windstar has leveraged a unique collaboration with the James Beard Foundation, serving dishes created by renowned chefs of restaurants from around the world. In addition to these exquisitely plated specialties, each menu is complemented with vegetarian alternatives.

A more intimate dining vibe is served al fresco every evening in Candles, positioned on a secluded veranda. Breakfasts and lunches are also served buffet-style in the Veranda Restaurant.

Following an active but relaxing day at sea with an outdoor barbecue dinner, we transit the Ionian Sea and enter the Gulf of Laconia. Our arrival in the village of Gythion on the Peloponnese peninsula of Greece heralds an experience rarely available on more conventional cruise itineraries.

Traveling through olive and orange groves, our motorcoach arrives in modern-day Sparta. Just four miles further up into the mountainside sit the remains of the 13th-century town of Mystras. Today the medieval “Wonder of Morea” is preserved as a UNESCO World Heritage Site with churches, monasteries, and houses reflecting remarkable Byzantine architecture.

Sails rigged and filling with the sea breezes, Wind Spirit set off for the final port of Nafplion. The old city is a delight to stroll through with shops and sidewalk cafés draped by colorful bougainvillea. The city’s majestic castle is perched high atop the port area and a waterfront walkway wraps around the mountain. The final night’s farewell crew show is an opportunity for the friendly staff to show off more skills than their exceptional hospitality.

It would be unthinkable to miss out on the thousands of years of Greek history and mythology available from a post-cruise stay in Athens. Go back in time and step on the stones of the Acropolis and its magnificently restored Parthenon. Then, shop and eat your way through the adjacent Plaka neighborhood. This is as fulfilling as it gets.

The loyalty of Windstar’s devout clientele stems from the presence of the company’s six vessels in exotic destinations around the world. While Wind Spirit sails the summer months around the Aegean, it returns to the Caribbean for the winter.

Any decision to experience Windstar’s unique small-ship cruising style is well rewarded aboard this floating oasis of good taste. Serving up just the right amount of flair without being ostentatious, who says you can’t have everything? Inspiring itinerary?..check. Upscale amenities?…check. Regional cuisine?…check. Impeccable service?…double check. With this kind of spirit you can’t go wrong, and the essence of a Windstar cruise is captured perfectly in the farewell song: Anything you want, you got it!