Norwegian Cruise Line Offers Summer Discounts to Military, Educators and State Residents

Norwegian Cruise Line announced summer deals on its cruises to Europe and Alaska on Tuesday. The company is advertising up to $1,000 off all cruises, as well as its “More at Sea” package, which includes savings of over $2,000 on amenities like unlimited open bar, Wi-Fi, dining and shore excursion credits. NCL’s “Kids Sail Free” deal means kids can cruise for free as third and fourth passengers, and discounts are available for members of the military, educators, and residents of select states.

Ahead of Independence Day, veteran and active military members in the U.S. and Canada will receive a 35% discount on all Alaskan and European cruises sailing now through Sept. 30, 2025. This is an expansion of NCL’s year-round Military Appreciation Program, which offers a 10% discount on voyage fare and specialized experiences on board to members of the military.

Norwegian is also offering a larger discount for teachers this summer. The Teacher Cruise Discount typically includes 5% off, but will increase this summer to 25% off cruises sailing to Alaska and Europe, now through Sept. 30. Florida, Louisiana, Texas, California, New York, Connecticut and New Jersey residents who choose to travel with Norwegian will receive an additional discount of up to 20% off voyage fare on select sailings.

Nine of NCL’s ships will sail this summer, including the Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Epic. European cruises will include destinations such as Italy, Greece, France, Norway and Iceland. Sailings range from seven to 17 days and will embark from 14 different ports such as Barcelona, Rome (Civitavecchia), and Reykjavik, Iceland.

The cruise line also announced renovations to Norwegian Breakaway, which now features a new Silver Screen Bistro, an immersive movie and dining space, and Horizon Park, an outdoor recreation area. The ship will sail the Mediterranean and include stops in Italy, France and Spain. NCL also expanded the adults-only Vibe Beach Club aboard Norwegian Epic and also enhanced its Aqua Park. The ship will sail a variety of 10 to 12-day Europe and Greek Isles cruises this summer.

“Now is the best time of year to go somewhere new and create unforgettable memories in incredible destinations with the people we love most,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “My own family recently got back from a Caribbean cruise and that quality time together means everything. This summer, Norwegian is all about giving guests even MORE value!”

For guests looking to travel to a cooler destination, Norwegian is offering Alaskan cruises aboard Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Joy, and Norwegian Bliss, which has recently been renovated. The ships will leave from Seattle, Vancouver, British Columbia and Whittier, Alaska on seven to 10-day Alaskan cruises. According to the 2025 Virtuoso Luxe Report, 76% of travel advisors say their clients are choosing destinations with cooler climates.

By Caroline Killilea