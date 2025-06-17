American Patriot Opens 2025 New England Season

American Cruise Lines has launched its largest New England season to date, featuring nine itineraries and five small ships—including American Patriot, the newest ship in the U.S. and flagship of the line’s new Patriot Class.

The 130-passenger ship begins its inaugural sailing June 21, roundtrip from Boston on a 15-day Grand New England cruise. Ports include Boston, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, Gloucester, Provincetown, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Newport, Boothbay Harbor, Bar Harbor, Bath, Bangor, Portland, Rockland, and Camden.

Three more Patriot Class ships—American Pioneer, American Maverick, and American Ranger—are scheduled to launch over the next 16 months. The 2025 lineup offers expanded 8- to 16-day itineraries across coastal New England.

American Cruise Lines 2025 New England Sailings

American Cruise Lines’ seasonal itineraries explore historic seaports in Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Connecticut, along with Hudson River cruises visiting New York. All cruises are 100% domestic, visiting U.S. ports only—no passports or flights required for most travelers.

U.S.-flagged small ships depart from convenient ports like New York City, Boston, Providence, and Portland. Guests enjoy private balcony staterooms, lobster bakes, onboard entertainment, and guided shore excursions while sailing to more than 20 ports across the region.

2025 Itineraries Include:

8-Day Cape Codder – Roundtrip from Boston, MA.

8-Day New England Islands – Roundtrip from Providence, RI.

9-Day Maine Coast & Harbors – Between Portland and Bangor, ME.

8-Day Northeast Harbors – Between Boston and New York City (formerly Yankee Seaports).

11-Day New England Explorer – Roundtrip from Boston (2026 sailings; 12-Day versions include pre-cruise hotel).

15-Day Grand New England – Roundtrip from Boston (16-Day versions include pre-cruise hotel).

8-Day Hudson River Summer Classic – Between New York City and Albany, NY

(Previously offered only in fall, 2025 marks the first full summer season exploring the Hudson River Valley).

Each itinerary features onboard experts, historians, and evening entertainment that showcase the region’s history and culture. Guests sail aboard spacious small ships—including the new American Patriot and the company’s 100-passenger Coastal Cats—enjoying gourmet cuisine, daily cocktails, and top-tier amenities. Select sailings include a complimentary pre-cruise hotel stay, with packages available from all departure cities, including the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston.

After summer, American offers fall foliage cruises:

16-Day New England Fall Foliage – Between Portland, ME, and New York City

8-Day Hudson River Fall Foliage – Between New York City and Albany, NY

(Both sail September through October)

