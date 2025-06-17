Seabourn Cruise Line features authentic local cuisine and chef-led market excursions

All-inclusive boutique cruise line Seabourn announced new menu offerings, increased locally-sourced cuisine and an expansion of its “Shopping with the Chef” excursions aboard its six ships on Tuesday. The local and authentic foods offered on board will be tailored to each ship’s destination.

Menu offerings now include 24 new locally-sourced appetizers and main courses. In The Restaurant, chefs will serve marinated diver scallops and smoked trout carpaccio with Ossetra caviar, seared sea bass with wild forest mushrooms and lemon zucchini, and a white and dark chocolate peanut butter mouse, among other dishes.

Seabourn will also offer more of its fresh-caught seafood, in addition to live cooking demonstrations and hands-on seafood preparation with a local chef. Guests can shuck oysters at a farm in Prince Edward Island, Canada, taste fresh lobster in Bar Harbor, Maine, or embark on a wildlife tour followed by a fresh seafood tasting in Wrangell, Alaska.

Additionally, Seabourn is revamping its “Shopping with the Chef” program. Guests will have more opportunities to visit local markets with the ship’s executive chef in ports like Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam and Nagasaki, Japan.

“Seabourn has long set the standard in culinary excellence, and these enhancements reflect our ongoing commitment to destination-driven experiences,” Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn, said. “After traveling across the fleet and listening closely to our guests, onboard teams, and travel partners, we’re exploring even more ways to spotlight regional flavors and locally sourced ingredients, with freshness and flavor at the heart of every dish. When it comes to sourcing locally, we believe more is more, and there’s more to come.”

By Caroline Killilea