Seabourn Venture Begins Second Arctic Expedition Season

Seabourn Venture, Seabourn’s first purpose-built expedition ship, made her maiden arrival in Greenwich, London on May 12, 2023. The ship will complete two voyages to the British Isles and Ireland and then sail a series of voyages to Greenland and Iceland.

“Seabourn Venture is a beautiful ship that was purpose built to provide the ultimate expedition experiences and take our extraordinary guests to some of the most fascinating and remote destinations in the world,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

May to August 2023 Voyages

Seaborn Venture will set sail on the 12-day “Lands of the Celts” voyage from Greenwich to Leith (Edinburgh), Scotland on May 12, 2023.

Following the first voyage, the ship will take an 11-day voyage from Leith to Reykjavik, Iceland, stopping in the Orkney and Shetland Islands, on May 24, 2023.

After this voyage, Seabourn Venture will begin a season of sailings in the Arctic with several 14- and 15-day voyages to Greenland and Iceland.

Between June and August 2023, the ship will visit several destinations like Scoresby, Pond Inlet, and more.

August 2023 to April 2024 Voyages

On August 27, 2023, Seabourn Venture will sail on the line’s first voyage through the Northwest Passage. The 23-day cruise from Kangerlussuaq, Greenland to Nome, Alaska will include or- and post-cruise hotel stays in Reykjavik, Iceland and Anchorage, Alaska.

After the Northwest Passage voyage, the ship will cruise along the Americas’ West Coast on the way to Antarctica, where voyages will explore the snowy continent between November 2023 and February 2024.

In late February 2024, Seabourn Venture will cross the Atlantic, visiting the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, Tristan de Cunha, and Ascension Island.

In March and April 2024, the ship will sail the West Coast of Africa and Europe just before the 2024 Arctic season.

The Seabourn Venture

Seabourn Venture was launched in July 2022, designed to provide guests with luxury comfort. The ship was created to traverse diverse environments, meeting PC6 Polar Class standards and possessing state-of-the-art technology.

The ship is run by a talented crew and 24-person Expedition Team, who are trained to provide guests with a comfortable and unforgettable experience. From historians to scientists, the team includes experts who will educate guests about their destinations.

Seabourn Venture is 558 feet long and has almost 30,000 square-feet of deck space per deck. Guest areas offer 270-degree views. The ship has eight double kayaks and enough Zodiac to transport every guest on expeditions at once. Seabourn Venture also has two custom-built submarines.

Deals on Seabourn Venture voyages

Select voyages on Seabourn Venture qualify for promotions:

“Bon Voyage Event” offers an air credit up to $2,000 USD per guest, complimentary two-category Veranda Suite upgrade, and reduced 10 percent deposit.

“Finale Sail” provides guests with savings up to 30 percent when they book a non-refundable cruise for select categories.

Both promotions are available through July 10, 2023.

Will you be cruising on the Seabourn Venture? Let us know in the comments!

By Lily Ogburn








