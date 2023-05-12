Princess Cruises Names Second Sphere Class Ship Star Princess

The time has come! Princess Cruises has officially shared the name of its second Sphere Class cruise ship. Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, say hello to Star Princess!

Star Princess will follow in the footsteps of her sister ship, Sun Princess, as the largest ship ever built for the cruise line. She will carry 4,300 guests and showcase all the new additions that Star Princess will offer come August 2025 during her inaugural season of Mediterranean voyages.

“There’s much to be admired about Star Princess – her sleek, eye-catching design, spacious interiors, and of course, the remarkable views of the sea and sky, just like the features found on Sun Princess that have prompted cruise lovers to snap up inaugural year bookings,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “We’ve carefully designed these ships to feel familiar to our guests yet significantly advanced with lots of exceptional new and expanded experiences to embrace and explore.”

RELATED: CIRQUE ÉLOIZE TO HEADLINE ENTERTAINMENT ABOARD SUN PRINCESS

MORE ABOUT STAR PRINCESS

Star Princess will offer exciting new food and beverage options, an expanded casino, a two-story Lotus Spa, and entertainment headlined by Cirque Éloize.

She will also showcase the exclusive Princess Medallion.

Star Princess is the second in the Princess fleet powered by LNG fuel technology.

Star Princess debuts August 4, 2025, sailing a nine-day Inaugural Italy & Greece roundtrip voyage from Rome (Civitavecchia), featuring the destinations of Corfu, Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini, and Naples (for Capri and Pompeii), followed by a variety of 9- and 10-day cruises sailing from Rome, Athens or Trieste.

Star Princess cruises go on sale on June 1, 2023. Be sure to book your vacation soon!