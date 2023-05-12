Silversea Cruises’ Managing Director Mark Conroy to Transition to Senior Advisor Role

Celebrating his 50th year in the travel industry, Silversea Cruises’ Managing Director for The Americas, Mr. Mark Conroy, will transition into a Senior Advisor role supporting the cruise line’s sales team. Conroy joined Silversea Cruises in 2016 and has helped the cruise line become the market leader, overseeing reservations and sales in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America.

“All of us at Silversea Cruises are incredibly grateful to Mark for his contributions over the years, and we congratulate him on 50 successful years in the travel and hospitality industry—a truly remarkable achievement. At the forefront of our U.S. operations, Mark has played a vital role in our company’s growth in the market since joining in 2016, helping to establish Silversea as the world’s leading ultra-luxury cruise line by continuously building strong personal relationships with travel agents throughout the region. Few people possess Mark’s depth of knowledge, experience, and expertise in the luxury cruise segment; he has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on our industry. Mark will support the transition of leadership in the U.S. market while pledging his expertise as a Senior Advisor to the Sales team,” said Barbara Muckermann, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises.

In his new role, Conroy will continue to provide his expertise, while cruise industry veteran Joe Leon will replace Conroy as Managing Director of The Americas.

More About Conroy

A respected leader in the cruise industry, Mark Conroy is best known for the connections he has built with the travel agent community in the Americas. Beginning his career in 1973, he accumulated many accomplishments in a variety of positions in the luxury travel sector, most notably while leading the start-up Diamond Cruises, later merging with Seven Seas Cruise Line to become Radisson and later Seven Seas Cruises.

He was also the President of Renaissance Cruises, Vice President of Sales for Royal Viking Line, and Director of Group Sales and Passenger Services for Norwegian Cruise Line. Conroy also held the position of Chair of the Executive Committee of the Cruise Lines International Association between 2002 and 2004 and was subsequently inducted into CLIA’s Cruise Industry Hall of Fame in 2013.

“It has been a privilege to lead Silversea Cruises’ team in the Americas, working alongside some of the industry’s sharpest talent to strengthen the cruise line’s position at the forefront of ultra-luxury travel,” said Conroy.

By Ethan Leckie






