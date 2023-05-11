Cirque Éloize To Headline Entertainment Aboard Sun Princess

Sun Princess’ new multi-level entertainment venue, The Dome, will host amazing performances specially created for the audience. This experience is something you won’t forget between the emotion, color, and music. The Dome will showcase three shows with eight acrobat and aerial performers.

“The Dome is a transformational space that creates a stunning vista with sweeping views of the ocean and creates an unprecedented setting to stage avant-garde spectaculars that will absolutely fascinate our guests,” said Francois Leroux, Princess Senior Vice President, Creative Design and Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to bring this collaboration with Cirque Éloize to life with three original shows, created specifically for this innovative and spectacular space on our next-generation Sun Princess.”

RELATED: Princess Cruises to Homeport Caribbean Princess in Port Canaveral

Guests will be captivated by three shows rotating onboard Sun Princess. Featuring routines of aerial hoops, aerial pole, silks, body moving contortion, and more.

BLUE : In this show, the performers feature the story between the ocean and sky. Actors continue on featuring the love that leads the artists through time to focus on the real and the surreal.

COME FLY AWAY :Within this act, the audience is taken back to the 1950s Rat Pack and love. The main actor takes the audience on his adventure of life, but ends up falling in love with an audience member. Everyone is lost in the art and acting that they forget that they are even part of the performance.

ARTBEAT: This performance highlights the importance of the happiness that lies within life. A group of actors come together to share their talents with the audience and each other.

Guests aboard Sun Princess will enjoy free Cirque Éloize performances on a first come, first served basis.

About Cirque Éloize

Creating, producing, and staging content to enchant audiences since 1993, Cirque Éloize is a driving force in Quebec’s cultural scene. With its unique blend of circus arts, music, dance, technology, and theater, Cirque Éloize has established themselves as a leader in the performing arts. A total of more than 5 million people have seen its creations, including Rain, iD, Cirkopolis, Saloon, and Serge Fiori, Seul Ensemble. Cirque Éloize has always offered a diverse range of cultural experiences, and its first immersive exhibition.

By Sofia Sanchez