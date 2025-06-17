MSC Cruises Debuts ROBOTRON Thrill Ride in Texas for the First Time

Get ready, Texas—ROBOTRON is coming your way. For the first time, MSC Cruises is bringing its adrenaline-pumping robotic arm ride to Galveston this November aboard MSC Seascape!

The rollercoaster-style ride lifts riders 175 feet above the ocean, flipping and spinning a three-seat gondola synced to music, with open sea all around. Guests can select their thrill level—from mild to intense—and customize the experience with their own music, lighting, and visual effects.

Lynn Torrent, President, MSC Cruises North America, said: “ROBOTRON is a thrill ride like no other, and we know it’ll make waves in Texas. On board MSC Seascape, guests will find that ROBOTRON is a one-of-a-kind experience that combines cutting-edge technology with breathtaking ocean views. Texans love big adventures, and MSC Seascape delivers—with high-tech entertainment, immersive attractions and unforgettable Caribbean cruises.”

MSC Seascape also features a lineup of next-gen entertainment options:

VR 360° Flight Simulator : A fully immersive ride with VR headsets and motion effects, transporting guests into action-packed virtual worlds.

VR Motorcycles : Race through virtual tracks with added wind and water effects for a realistic ride.

MSC Formula Racer : A racing simulator for car enthusiasts looking for high-speed thrills.

Immersive XD Cinema: A 3D interactive experience where players compete in shooting challenges against zombies, skeletons, and more.

MSC Seascape begins sailing from Galveston on November 9, departing from a brand-new terminal at the Port of Galveston. The ship blends MSC Cruises’ European style with American comfort, now with a Texas twist. It will sail 7-night Western Caribbean cruises every Sunday, visiting Costa Maya, Cozumel, and Isla de Roatán.

