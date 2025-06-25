Silversea Announces 2026 Venetian Society Reunion Cruise in Italy

Silversea has announced a 2026 Venetian Society Reunion Voyage aboard Silver Shadow!

The 12-day round-trip cruise departs Nice on June 19, 2026, visiting ports across Italy and smaller coastal towns. Open to past guests and newcomers, the voyage offers the chance to explore Italy and connect with fellow travelers.

“Our Venetian Society Reunion Voyages truly reflect what makes Silversea special,” said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. “They bring together a close community of past guests, offer exceptional service, and feature immersive experiences — both on board and ashore. From curated events to memorable entertainment and thoughtful touches along the way, these voyages celebrate the spirit of Silversea. I look forward to welcoming both returning and new guests aboard Silver Shadow in 2026 for an unforgettable reunion.”

Itinerary Highlights

Departing from Nice, Silver Shadow will visit Livorno (overnight), Porto Santo Stefano, Civitavecchia (Rome), Valletta, Giardini Naxos (Sicily), Salerno, Ponza, Portoferraio (Elba), and Portofino before returning to Nice on July 1.

Hosted by Silversea President Bert Hernandez, the voyage includes onboard receptions, enhanced entertainment, and exclusive shore experiences. Venetian Society members receive perks like a 5% fare discount and commemorative gifts.

Featured Shore Experiences

Alongside over 100 shore excursions, highlights include:

Livorno, Italy

Mid-Voyage Land Adventure: A Taste of Tuscany

Disembark in Livorno and rejoin in Porto Santo Stefano for a three-day tour of Siena, Cortona, Pienza, and the wine regions of Montepulciano and Montalcino, with farm visits, cheese-making, and wine tastings.

S.A.L.T. San Miniato: Wine & Food Pairing

Visit Fattoria Collebrunacchi for wine tastings, then enjoy a private three-course lunch in San Miniato hosted by food writer Emiko Davies and sommelier Marco Lami.

Porto Santo Stefano, Italy

Antinori Le Mortelle Winery with Lunch

Tour the Antinori family’s Le Mortelle estate, explore the underground cellars, sample wines, and enjoy a three-course lunch featuring local ingredients.

Giardini Naxos, Sicily

Sicilian Cooking with Signora Consoli

Shop Catania’s markets, then join Chef Monica Consoli in her family’s historic home near Mount Etna for a cooking class and garden lunch with local wines.

Portofino, Italy

S.A.L.T. Picnic at Eco-Farm La Portofinese

Visit Monte di Portofino for a focaccia-making demo and farm-to-table picnic with wine, cheese, honey, and fresh produce, set against sweeping views.

The 2025 Venetian Society Reunion Voyage departs Fusina (Venice) on October 17, 2025, with stops in the Adriatic and Greece.

