MSC Cruises Joins the Action in F1® The Movie

MSC Cruises appears in cinemas worldwide starting today with the release of F1® The Movie, starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris as drivers on a fictional Formula 1® team.

The cruise line partnered with Apple Original Films, director Joseph Kosinski, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, with its branding featured throughout the film. MSC’s logo appears on race cars, team uniforms, and driver overalls as part of the fictional APXGP team.

Filmed during real Formula 1® Grand Prix race weekends, the movie also showcases MSC Cruises’ trackside branding—a result of its global partnership with Formula 1® since 2022.

RELATED: MSC Cruises Begins Countdown to MSC World Asia’s 2026 Launch

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division, MSC Group, said, “This film captures the same spirit that drives our people on board and ashore every day: world-class performance, precision, and teamwork. Formula 1® and MSC Cruises are both built on innovation and a relentless pursuit of excellence—on land and at sea. We are proud to see our partnership brought to life on the big screen.”

MSC recently extended its global partnership with Formula 1® through 2030, continuing title races, trackside branding, and hospitality activations. Sister brand Explora Journeys will also be featured at select Grands Prix.

F1® The Movie premieres in theatres and IMAX® worldwide on June 25 and in North America on June 27.

Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments!