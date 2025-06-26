Princess Cruises Wins 16 Wine Spectator Awards for 2025

Princess Cruises Earns 16 Wine Spectator Awards of Excellence for 2025

Wine Spectator has granted Princess Cruises 16 Awards of Excellence for its 2025 Restaurant Awards. Princess has now earned the title twice, with 15 of its main dining rooms recognized as well as the Sanctuary Collection restaurant on Sun Princess.

Presented annually, the Wine Spectator magazine’s Awards of Excellence highlight restaurants, including those on cruise lines, that pair quality wine selections with high-end cuisine. Wine Spectator recognized over 2,000 restaurants worldwide this year in its August issue, and Princess is the only cruise line to receive 16 awards.

“At Princess, we believe a well-curated wine list isn’t just about variety – it’s about enhancing flavor and creating harmony at the table,” said Sami Kohen, Vice President of Food and Beverage for Princess Cruises. “This recognition from Wine Spectator reinforces our dedication to offering a wine experience that is rich, diverse, and reflective of the destinations we explore.”

Princess serves over 250 different wine labels, aiming to please a wide audience with its collection. The list describes each wine in detail to help each guest, from the seasoned sommelier to the casual sipper, understand each flavor profile. Princess sources its collection from sellers that harvest organic, vegan, and sustainable wines, in addition to a number of female winemakers.

Princess’ Love Lines Premium Liquors Collection includes wines and spirits by celebrities, from Taraji P. Henson’s Moscato, Seven Daughters to Jason Aldean’s Red Blend.

By Caroline Killilea