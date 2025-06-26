Viking Cruises Takes Delivery of Viking Vesta

Viking announced the delivery of its newest ocean ship, Viking Vesta, which was presented this morning at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy!

With 499 staterooms accommodating 998 guests, Viking Vesta expands the company’s fleet of award-winning ocean ships. She will spend her inaugural season sailing itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

“We are proud to welcome the Viking Vesta to our fleet of elegant, small sister ships,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. “As we continue to expand around the world, we are pleased to offer curious travelers new options for exploring in Viking comfort. We look forward to welcoming guests on board the Viking Vesta during her inaugural season and in the years to come.”

Viking Advances Hydrogen-Powered Ships

Viking and Fincantieri announced the Viking Libra, the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship with zero emissions. Under construction at Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard, the vessel will utilize liquefied hydrogen and fuel cells, with delivery scheduled for late 2026. The next hydrogen-powered ocean ship, Viking Astrea, is set for 2027. Viking Vesta is designed to be retrofitted with these technologies.

Viking plans to deliver 27 river ships by 2028 and 10 ocean ships by 2031, resulting in a fleet of 111 river ships and 33 ocean and expedition ships.

