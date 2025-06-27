Cruise NewsFeatured

Glamor in the Med: Bridgerton Star Names Ritz-Carlton Yacht

Simone Ashley gives Luminara her name before a Monte Carlo-to-Rome inaugural cruise.

by Porthole Cruise and Travel

Barcelona just got a whole lot more glam — thanks to Bridgerton bombshell Simone Ashley, who officially christened Luminara, the third luxury ship from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, during a sun-soaked ceremony on the Med yesterday, June 26. 

Champagne splashes on Luminara’s mast. | Photo: Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection/Getty Images

The new godmother, best known for her roles in Bridgerton and Sex Education, marked the occasion by leading a toast and overseeing the ceremonial breaking of a Champagne bottle against the yacht’s mast as the vessel’s horn sounded.

“It’s an extraordinary honor to be named godmother of Luminara — a yacht that represents the very best of exploration, artistry, and hospitality,” said Ashley. “Both travel and a love for the ocean have always played a profound role in my life. They open us up, invite us to look more closely, to listen more deeply, and to understand the world and ourselves in new ways.”

The event brought together senior figures from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Marriott International, along with collaborators from the fashion, design, culinary, and travel industries. Attendees were offered Champagne, canapés, and live music, with remarks from company President Ernesto Fara, Captain Magnus Bengtsson, and General Manager Muna Azab.

Fara described the vessel as “a magnificent new yacht” combining “inspired design, world-class cuisine, and enriching itineraries.”

Spanning 794 feet (242 meters), Luminara includes 226 ocean-view suites and can accommodate up to 452 guests. The yacht features a new Residential Suite category, multiple dining venues, a dedicated wine vault, The Ritz-Carlton Spa, and a marina with direct access to the sea. The design, developed with AD Associates, Chapi Design Luxury Division, and dpa lighting consultants, emphasizes indoor-outdoor living and includes an art collection with works by Paul Klee, Andy Warhol, and Henri Matisse.

Luminara will begin its maiden voyage — a 7-night itinerary from Monte Carlo to Rome — on July 3. It will later sail through Africa, the Indian Ocean, and the Asia-Pacific region, with inaugural voyages to Alaska and Canada scheduled for summer 2026.

 

