Windstar’s Star Explorer to Debut in Mediterranean Winter 2026/27

by Julie Bouchner
Windstar Cruises has announced that its newest yacht, Star Explorer, will debut in the Mediterranean for winter 2026/27!

Launching on December 28, 2026, the ship will join the Star Class fleet as part of Windstar’s expanded year-round European cruises.

The winter itineraries will feature overnights in Florence (Livorno), Barcelona, and Nice, plus visits to Genoa, Catania, and Malaga. Guests can expect local festivals like Venice’s Carnevale, Greece’s Epiphany, and winter markets—without the summer crowds.

“Winter is when the Mediterranean slows down — and that’s when Windstar steps in,” says Jess Peterson, director of destination experience & itinerary planning. “With Star Explorer, we’re offering guests a chance to see these legendary places with fresh eyes and fewer crowds, all in the comfort of our newest yacht.”

Early Booking Offer

Windstar Cruises is offering an Early Booking Deal through July 31, 2025. Guests who book now will receive a complimentary All-Inclusive package, including Wi-Fi, select beer, wine, cocktails, and gratuities—valued at over $1,300 per stateroom on a 7-day cruise. Guests also get up to $200 in onboard credit per stateroom, good for shore excursions, spa treatments, and more.

For extra savings, Windstar’s new Pay Now, Save More promotion offers an additional 5% off cruise fare for guests who pay in full at booking. This applies only when combined with the Early Booking Offer.

Featured Itineraries:

Star Explorer Inaugural: Southern Spain Winter Escapes (9 nights): Barcelona, Málaga, Gibraltar, with optional inland extension to Madrid.

Europe’s Winter Riviera (7 nights): Overnights in Florence (Livorno) and Barcelona, plus visits to Genoa and Nice.

Winter Italy & the Dalmatian Coast (8 nights): Sail to Venice, Dubrovnik, Pompeii, Sicily, and more—without peak-season crowds.

Star Collector Voyages (13+ nights): Extended journeys combining multiple itineraries with fewer repeat ports and perks like free daily laundry.

Onboard Highlights:

  • 112 suites, including two Horizon Owner’s Suites with wraparound balconies
  • Favorites like the Yacht Club Café, Marina deck, and Windstar’s signature small-ship service

This marks Windstar’s fourth winter season in the Mediterranean, now expanded with Star Explorer’s debut in 2026.

Visit the Windstar Cruise website to book today!

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

