Sea Cloud Cruises Reveals 2026 Culinary Cruise with Chef Ben Robinson

Sea Cloud Cruises will host an exclusive 7-night culinary sailing featuring Chef Ben Robinson, known for Bravo’s Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean. The voyage departs round-trip from St. Maarten on January 25, 2026, aboard the 136-guest Sea Cloud Spirit, as part of the line’s Cultivated Journeys series.

The Caribbean itinerary includes stops at St. Barth, Antigua, Virgin Gorda, Jost van Dyke, and Norman Island, combining full-day sails, curated shore excursions, and special onboard experiences. Guests will enjoy live cooking demonstrations, tasting events, and personal stories from Chef Ben throughout the sailing.

“Chef Ben is a magnetic talent who brings both culinary brilliance and a sense of fun to every gathering,” says Mirell Reyes, president and CEO of Sea Cloud Cruises North America. “Pairing his charisma and culinary skill with the romantic atmosphere of Sea Cloud Spirit promises an enriching and unforgettable journey.”

MORE ABOUT CHEF BEN ROBINSON

Chef Ben Robinson trained in Florence and at the three-Michelin-starred The Fat Duck in the UK. He has led galleys on some of the world’s largest private yachts and is known for his creativity, culinary skill, and ability to engage guests.

Sea Cloud Cruises offers a blend of traditional sailing and curated shore experiences. The crew delivers attentive service in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. Fares start at $4,495 per person, with limited-time Early Bird rates. With just 136 guests aboard, this is a rare chance for food lovers, Bravo fans, and travelers to sail with one of TV’s most recognized chefs.

For more information, contact your travel advisor, call 1-888-732-2568, email [email protected], or visit www.seacloud.com.