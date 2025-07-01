Royal Caribbean Launches Royal Beach Club Paradise Island

Royal Caribbean’s new Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is now open for bookings on cruises to Nassau starting in late December 2025. The all-inclusive day pass includes access to beautiful beaches and pools, top-tier restaurants, the world’s largest swim-up bar, and more.

The Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is the first destination in the cruise line’s Royal Beach Club Collection. The island features an Ultimate Family Cabana – a two-story private retreat for families of up to 12 with a whirlpool, frozen drink machine, slide, private bathroom, and a personal attendant.

Highlights of the New Bahamian Destination

The Floating Flamingo, the world’s largest swim-up bar, features The Party Deck on its second floor. Guests can upgrade their package for access to the private pool-front space and to receive special poolside amenities like dedicated food and beverage service, front row access to the DJ and unique ocean views.

RELATED: Royal Caribbean Plans 2026 Upgrades for Three Ships

With two beaches, three pools, three beach grills, and 10 bars, plus live music, entertainment, and local artisan shops, vacationers have endless ways to enjoy their day. Island packages also include round-trip water transportation, beach games, Wi-Fi, umbrellas and lounge chairs, lockers and towels.

Royal Caribbean offers all-inclusive day passes with access to Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, including:

Day Pass with Unlimited Open Bar & Dining, starting from $169.99 for guests ages 21+

Day Pass with Non-Alcoholic Drinks & Dining, starting from $129.99 for guests ages 13+; $109.99 for ages 4-12; and free for guests ages 3 and under

A bundle including the day pass and a beverage package, or paired with exclusive experiences at Perfect Day at CocoCay

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island’s beach and poolside cabanas offer an upgraded experience, featuring personal attendant service, daybeds with beverage service, umbrellas, storage space and towels.

Guests can book Royal Beach Club Paradise Island vacations departing from six cities starting in December. Royal Caribbean is in the process of expanding its destination offerings, which are set to include Royal Beach Club Cozumel, opening in 2026, Lelepa opening in early 2027, and Perfect Day Mexico opening in fall 2027.

Are you excited about all of the fun activities Royal Beach Club Paradise Island has to offer?

By Caroline Killilea