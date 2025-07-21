A History of Bermuda in Three Glasses

The history books tell of Spanish explorer Juan de Bermudez’s discovery of Bermuda in 1505 and how, in 1609, the English ship Sea Venture’s shipwreck led to the island’s colonization. But those of us with a real thirst for Bermuda history can find it in a glass. Three glasses, actually: the dark ‘n’ stormy, the Bermuda rum swizzle, and the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club cocktail.

When it comes to Bermuda cocktails, one must look back to 1806 and James Gosling, son of a prominent wine and spirits merchant who set sail from Kent, England, to begin a new life in America. Becalmed seas and maritime mishaps plagued the voyage until, after 91 days, Gosling decided to pull into the nearest port, St. George’s, Bermuda, and settle there. Over the generations, the family-run Gosling Brothers distillery formulated what would become Black Seal rum (its name originating from the black sealing wax that secured each bottle’s cork), a distinctive dark rum that figures prominently in so many of Bermuda’s cocktails.

No disrespect, Señor de Bermudez, but I prefer my Bermuda history one sip at a time.

Dark ‘n’ Stormy

The superstar of Bermuda cocktails, the dark ‘n’ stormy, arrived on the scene in 1920 when it was discovered that a splash of black rum paired perfectly with the ginger beer produced at a factory run by The British Royal Naval Officer’s Club. To this day it is unclear whether this combination was discovered by a creative barkeep or a tipsy sailor who accidentally slopped his rum into a companion’s glass of ginger beer. No matter — to this nautical crowd, the dark ‘n stormy wasn’t just a refreshing cocktail but, with its potent ginger kick, eased seasickness as well. Even its name carries nautical origins, a fisherman pronouncing the drink’s appearance as having the “color of a cloud only a fool or dead man would sail under.”

In 1980, Goslings trademarked the cocktail (one of only four internationally trademarked cocktails), ensuring that only Goslings Black Seal rum may be used in a dark ‘n’ stormy while ginger beer mixed with a different rum must go under a different name. This trademark issue has led to the dark ‘n’ stormy being labeled the world’s “most litigious cocktail.”

Dark ‘n’ Stormy:

4-5 oz. ginger beer

1.5 oz Goslings Black Seal rum

Combine and garnish with a lime wedge, if desired.

Bermuda Rum Swizzle

Frequent visitors to Bermuda may recognize the Outerbridge name as the producer of the island’s iconic sherry pepper hot sauce … but they played a major role in the origins of the Bermuda rum swizzle as well.

In 1932, the Outerbridge family opened the Swizzle Inn in Bailey’s Bay, which is still thriving today (a second Swizzle Inn, located in Warwick, closed during covid). Soon after its opening, bartender J.D. Smith blended some island juices and falernum with Goslings and Barbados rums and whisked it up with a spiky stick cut from the Quararibea turbinata tree (also called a swizzle-stick tree) until it developed a foamy head. An instant hit with locals and visitors alike!

Perhaps the drink’s greatest fan, however, was Sheila Gosling who married into the Gosling family in the 1940s. One day, Mrs. Gosling was hosting a party of 300 guests and was baffled as to how she’d mix up swizzles for so many. As luck would have it, her new 16-gallon washing machine was delivered that very afternoon so — yes — she loaded the ingredients and the machine did the rest! It was such a hit that Mrs. Gosling ordered a second washer specifically to mix up swizzles for her parties! Mrs. Gosling passed away in 2011 at the age of 94 but her grandson, Weston Hatfield, often appears at events across the island, serving up swizzles from his grandmother’s original washer.

While Bermuda rum swizzle recipes differ from place to place across the island, The Swizzle Inn’s recipe is the most popular. Thinking of making a batch at home? In order to duplicate the delicious Swizzle Inn version, be sure to pick up a bottle of Goslings Bermuda Falernum, a sweet, ginger-and-almond infused elixir that is.…

