CroisiEurope Launches Wine-Themed Rhône & Saône River Cruise

CroisiEurope will debut a new wine-focused river cruise along the Rhône and Saône in 2026. The seven-night sailing showcases some of France’s most celebrated wine regions, including Beaujolais, Condrieu, Côte-Rôtie, Tain l’Hermitage, and Saint-Rémy-de-Provence.

The cruise also features visits to cultural landmarks such as the Papal Palace in Avignon, Arles (linked to Van Gogh), the medieval village of Viviers, and Lyon’s famous indoor food market, Les Halles de Lyon Paul Bocuse. All excursions are included.

Sailing round trip from Lyon aboard the MS Rhône Princess, the itinerary includes stops in Mâcon, Vienne, Avignon, Arles, the Camargue, and Tournon. Departure is set for October 21, 2026. Fares start at $2,773 per person and include all meals, drinks, excursions, WiFi, port fees, and repatriation insurance.

For more details, call 800-768-7232 or visit croisieuroperivercruises.com.