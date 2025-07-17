Oceania Cruises Debuts New Gérard Bertrand Food and Wine Pairing Experience

Oceania Cruises is debuting a Gérard Bertrand Food and Wine Pairing lunch aboard Oceania Allura during its inaugural season, beginning July 18.

The six-course lunch includes premium dishes paired with wines by Gérard Bertrand, the renowned South of France winemaker celebrated for sustainability and the Art de Vivre. Guests are invited to explore new flavor profiles through expertly matched food and wine combinations.

The experience is designed to transport guests to the sprawling vineyards of the South of France. Gérard Bertrand wines are crafted using organic and biodynamic practices and paired with the perfect dish by Oceania Cruises’ culinary team.

“At Oceania Cruises, we are always looking for unique ways to inspire curiosity and create deeper connections through our onboard offerings,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer at Oceania Cruises. “Our guests aren’t simply looking to enjoy exceptional food and wine. They want to explore, learn and personalize their luxury cruise vacation in meaningful ways. The new Gérard Bertrand experience is a perfect example of how we continue to expand our diverse collection of discovery-led offerings, allowing guests to connect with place, people and culture from a fresh perspective.”

Expert chefs and sommeliers will guide the experience in Oceania Cruises’ signature restaurant, Jacques. The lunch is available for up to 40 guests at $175 per person, plus gratuities, on select days during each cruise.

The experience will be available aboard Oceania Vista in September, and aboard Oceania Marina and Oceania Riviera by 2026.

Chef Alexis Quaretti, Executive Culinary Director at Oceania Cruises said, “Collaborating with Gérard Bertrand to craft this one-of-a-kind pairing menu has been an exciting opportunity to bring together culinary artistry and world-class French wines in a way that’s both inspiring and approachable. It is a beautiful addition to our wide range of pairing experiences and a true reflection of our commitment to serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea. From hands-on cooking classes at The Culinary Center to sommelier-led lunches, immersive beverage tastings and demonstrations, we are constantly evolving our culinary journeys to surprise, delight and inspire our luxury guests.”

Menu Sample:

Potato Fritter with “Sturia” Ossetra Caviar

Vodka-lime Chantilly

Paired with: Gérard Bertrand Cabrières ‘Clos du Temple’ Rosé, Languedoc-Roussillon, France



Paired with: Gérard Bertrand Château l’Hospitalet La Clape White Blend, Languedoc-Roussillon, France



Lemon condiment, pickled vegetables

Paired with: Gérard Bertrand Château l’Hospitalet La Clape Grand Vin (Syrah/Grenache/Mourvèdre), Languedoc-Roussillon, France



Pressed potato cake, glazed carrot

Paired with: Gérard Bertrand Minervois La Livinière ‘Clos d’Ora’, Languedoc-Roussillon, France



Lyonnaise goat cheese spread, pumpernickel soil, radish

Paired with: Gérard Bertrand Kosmos 888 Red Blend, Languedoc-Roussillon, France



Caramel and white chocolate mousse, hazelnut praline, gold leaf

Paired with: 1975 Les Vignerons de Maury ‘Maury’ Tuile Vieille Réserve, Languedoc-Roussillon, France

The Gérard Bertrand Food and Wine Pairing experience is part of Oceania Cruises’ extensive collection of food and wine offerings, including:

The Moët & Chandon Champagne Experience: A three-course pre-dinner event featuring rare vintage wines and inspired cuisine, held in Aquamar Kitchen aboard Oceania Vista and Oceania Allura.

Connoisseur Wine Pairing Lunches: Mediterranean-inspired menus with premium wine selections.

The Dom Pérignon Experience: A six-course dinner serving rare vintages.

The Odyssey Menu: A unique seven-course meal of international flavors and fine wines.

Private Dining in Privée: An intimate wine pairing dinner for just eight guests per evening.

La Reserve Wine and Moët & Chandon Champagne Experiences: Exclusive tastings and menus, including La Cuisine Bourgeoise by Jacques Pépin, a multi-course journey.

By Caroline Killilea