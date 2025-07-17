Holland America Line Offers Behind-the-Scenes Ship Tour

Holland America Line announced the return of its popular behind-the-scenes ship tours today. Guests can now book guided access to areas typically reserved for officers and crew, including the ship’s galley, bridge, engine control room, recycling center, and main laundry. The tour also includes the opportunity to meet the crew members who keep these vital operations running smoothly, as well as a meet-and-greet with some of the ship’s senior officers. Each guest will receive a ship-specific lanyard, a souvenir photo collection, and a commemorative certificate.

“We hear so often from guests who’d love to see the bridge or where our chefs prepare their meals. By bringing back this tour experience we’re pulling back the curtain to these areas that are rarely visited,” said Carole Biencourt, Holland America Line’s vice president of onboard revenue. “We’re giving guests a rare opportunity to see what makes our operation so unique. It’s a fascinating look at the inner workings of a cruise ship, and guests love meeting the crew members who work behind the scenes to create such a memorable experience.”

Guests will get an insider look at the shipboard operations, including rarely-seen areas like the main laundry, recycling center, dressing rooms, marshalling areas, storerooms, the bakery, and behind the bars.

A shipboard team member will guide the group through each stop, explaining how each area supports the overall operation of the ship. Along the way, guests may also meet senior officers such as the captain, chief or first engineer, executive chef, and others.

Behind-the-scenes tours are available now on select Holland America Line ships and are expected to expand fleetwide by the end of July. Tours can be booked on board at Guest Services for $179 per person, and an accessible option is available.

By Caroline Killilea