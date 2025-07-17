MSC Yacht Club Debuts in Texas Aboard MSC Seascape

Starting this November, guests can sail aboard MSC Seascape from Galveston, enjoying the exclusive MSC Yacht Club — a private, ship-within-a-ship experience. The concept offers the privacy and service of a luxury vessel with access to the full range of a larger cruise ship.

Named “Best Suite Complex” by Cruise Critic and “Best VIP ‘Ship within a Ship’” by The Points Guy in 2024, MSC Yacht Club is ideal for families seeking a more elevated cruise. MSC Seascape features one of the line’s largest Yacht Clubs, with 32,000 square feet of exclusive space.

Lynn Torrent, President, MSC Cruises North America, said: “The MSC Yacht Club was the industry’s first luxury ship-within-a-ship concept and it’s still the best. The white glove treatment starts the moment you get to the port, and it continues until you disembark at the end of the cruise. Our guests love the spacious suites, exclusive areas and personal attention that makes the MSC Yacht Club so sought after. Our travel advisors tell us cruisers appreciate being able to enjoy that luxury experience alongside all the amenities we can offer on a large, resort-style ship like MSC Seascape. It’s the best of both worlds, and we’re thrilled to bring it to Galveston.”

MSC Seascape Yacht Club Experience

Guests sailing from Galveston will benefit from a dedicated MSC Yacht Club check-in area, priority embarkation, and a personal escort at the new Cruise Terminal 16.

Once onboard, MSC Yacht Club guests enter a keycard-secured area featuring a private restaurant with an elevated menu and five-star service, the exclusive Top Sail Lounge with panoramic views, handcrafted drinks, and gourmet canapés, plus a sun deck and pool.

Guests enjoy exclusive perks like a 24/7 dedicated butler, premier room service, personal concierge for dining reservations, VIP entertainment seating, and curated excursions.

The experience also includes a premium beverage package, high-speed internet for two devices, and thermal spa access.

This experience complements MSC Seascape’s broader amenities, including world-class entertainment, specialty dining, the unique ROBOTRON amusement ride, and expansive outdoor spaces.

About MSC Seascape

MSC Seascape blends European style with American comfort, tailored for Texas travelers. Starting November 9, 2025, it offers 7-night Western Caribbean cruises from Galveston every Sunday, visiting Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Isla de Roatan, Honduras.

Key features include:

Advanced entertainment options, highlighted by ROBOTRON, a rollercoaster-style ride with a personalized DJ experience.

Six theater productions and 98 hours of interactive onboard entertainment.

7,567 sq. ft. of dedicated kids’ space for ages 0-17.

2,270 cabins across 12 suite and stateroom types, including iconic aft suites.

11 dining venues and 19 bars, with many offering outdoor dining.

Six swimming pools, including an aft infinity pool with ocean views.

One of MSC Cruises’ largest Yacht Clubs with ~32,000 sq. ft. of exclusive space and oceanfront views.

A 1,772-foot-long waterfront promenade.

The glass-floored Bridge of Sighs on deck 16, offering unique sea views.

