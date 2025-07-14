MSC Cruises to Deploy Six Ships from U.S. Ports in 2027

MSC Cruises announced its Summer 2027 lineup with six ships sailing from four U.S. homeports. Guests can cruise to the Caribbean and Bahamas from Miami, Port Canaveral, and Galveston, while MSC Poesia will offer Alaska cruises from Seattle. Most sailings are now open for booking.

Lynn Torrent, President, MSC Cruises North America said, “We’re focused on offering our guests and our travel advisor partners a fantastic range of options for booking with MSC Cruises. Travelers will have access to a range of North American sailings during our summer 2027 season, with a variety of options ranging from tropical getaways to the Caribbean and The Bahamas, to scenic itineraries through Alaska. We continue to deploy some of our most innovative ships in the U.S. and we are excited for guests to enjoy the signature MSC Cruises experience that seamlessly blends American comfort with European elegance.”

MSC Cruises’ Summer 2027 U.S. season features some of the line’s most modern ships sailing from new, high-tech terminals designed to streamline the cruising experience.

MSC World America , the U.S. flagship, will sail 7-night Caribbean and Bahamas cruises from the new MSC Miami Cruise Terminal on Saturdays.

MSC Seaside will offer flexible 3- and 4-night Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries from Miami on Fridays and Mondays.

MSC Seascape will sail 7-night Western Caribbean cruises from the Port of Galveston’s new terminal, departing Sundays.

From Port Canaveral, MSC Grandiosa will run 7-night Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries on Saturdays, while MSC Seashore offers 3- and 4-night Bahamas cruises on Thursdays and Sundays.

In Alaska, MSC Poesia will continue its sailings, with itineraries coming soon.

Itinerary Highlights

Miami: MSC World America: 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean (Puerto Plata, San Juan, Ocean Cay, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Isla de Roatan) MSC Seaside: 3- and 4-night Bahamas (Nassau, Ocean Cay)

Port Canaveral: MSC Grandiosa: 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean (Nassau, Ocean Cay, Puerto Plata, Cozumel, Costa Maya) MSC Seashore: 3- and 4-night Bahamas (Nassau, Ocean Cay)

Galveston: MSC Seascape: 7-night Western Caribbean (Costa Maya, Isla de Roatan, Cozumel)

Alaska: MSC Poesia: Itineraries to be announced.



