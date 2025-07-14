Cruise NewsFeaturedIndustry News

Aurora Expeditions Launches Limited-Time Antarctica Sale

by Julie Bouchner
Aurora Expeditions is offering up to 40% off select 2025/26 Antarctica voyages—for a limited time only.

Aurora Expeditions’ small-ship cruises include glacier hikes, Zodiac excursions, and up-close wildlife encounters with penguins, seals, and whales. Optional activities like kayaking, snorkeling, and alpine treks are also available. Savings apply to Category B staterooms and above.

“We are passionate about creating meaningful, responsible travel experiences that connect our guests with the planet’s most awe-inspiring environments,” said Michael Heath, CEO of Aurora Expeditions. “This offer opens the door for more adventurers to witness the magic of Antarctica in an intimate and unforgettable way.”

Choose from 14 itineraries, each designed to suit different travel styles—from wildlife-rich routes and volcanic islands to rare journeys like Crossing the 7th Continent. Options include:

  • South Georgia & Antarctic Odyssey featuring the South Sandwich Islands
  • Antarctic Explorer – glacier and pack ice navigation by Zodiac
  • Across the Antarctic Circle: Fly the Drake – skip the Drake Passage
  • Wild Antarctica – explore the iceberg-filled Weddell Sea
  • Epic Antarctica – a deep dive into polar history and remote terrain

Offer valid July 15 – August 15, 2025.

Learn more at aurora-expeditions.com or contact your travel advisor to book

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

