Wind Spirit to Sail Canary Islands Winter 2026/27

Today, Windstar Cruises announced Wind Spirit’s upcoming debut in the Canary Islands, with a season of 9-night sailings from November 2026 to January 2027! The updated itineraries highlight lesser-known ports, refreshed onboard spaces, and new marina access for easy ocean entry.

The itineraries include first-time visits to Porto Santo (Portugal) and El Hierro (Spain), two lesser-known islands known for their natural beauty and laid-back atmosphere.

Porto Santo, Portugal – A quiet escape with golden beaches, hiking trails, and historic ties to Christopher Columbus.

El Hierro, Spain – The smallest Canary Island and a UNESCO Global Geopark, known for lava pools, scenic trails, and a commitment to slow tourism.

“We’re always looking to craft new itineraries that show off the authentic heart of a destination, and these updated Canary Islands voyages do just that,” said Jess Peterson, director of destination experience & itinerary planning. “By adding ports like Porto Santo and El Hierro – places larger ships can’t easily visit – we’re giving our guests a chance to experience a quieter, more natural side of the Canaries, with all the comforts of a Windstar yacht.”

Itinerary highlights

Windstar’s updated itineraries showcase each port through immersive excursions and expert local guides.

Top Experiences Include:

Camel rides across Lanzarote’s volcanic landscape

Madeira’s traditional toboggan ride and wine tasting

Stargazing in La Palma, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve

Front-row views of Madeira’s iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks

Hiking and swimming in El Hierro’s volcanic pools, followed by dinner under the stars

Easier Access and Extended Options

Nonstop flights from major U.S. cities to Tenerife make travel simple. Guests can extend their trip with a 13+ night Star Collector Voyage or a Madrid Cruise Tour for a blend of island time and city exploration.

A Different Kind of Holiday

The Canary Islands offer a warm-weather alternative to traditional winter getaways. Celebrate Christmas Eve (Nochebuena) with festive seafood dinners and enjoy open-air performances by Rondallas de los Divinos—local choral groups that bring Spanish holiday traditions to life in 73°F weather.

Wind Spirit, Refreshed

Wind Spirit returns with upgraded suites, a refreshed spa and fitness center, and updated dining and lounge spaces. Select ports will also feature Windstar’s new marina platform for kayaking, paddleboarding, and floating lounges—right off the back of the yacht.

Limited-Time Booking Offers

Book by August 31, 2025, to receive a complimentary All-Inclusive Package (valued at $1,300 per stateroom for a 7-day cruise), including Wi-Fi, select drinks, gratuities, and up to $200 onboard credit.

With Windstar’s new Pay Now, Save More offer, guests who pay in full at booking receive an extra 5% discount—combinable with the Early Booking Offer.

To book, visit Windstar Cruises, contact a travel advisor, or call 866-258-7245.

Will you be sailing aboard Wind Spirit? Let us know in the comments!