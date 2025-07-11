Top 5 Must-Do Experiences on MSC World America

I recently sailed on MSC World America and packed a lot into one trip—great food, good coffee, spa time, and plenty to explore. While there’s no shortage of things to do on board, these five experiences stood out and are well worth making time for.

For first-timers or frequent cruisers alike, here’s what NOT to miss!

1. Relax and Rejuvenate at the MSC Aurea Spa

The Aurea Spa is MSC World America’s full-service onboard spa, offering everything from massages and facials to beauty treatments. I booked a Balinese massage on a sea day and couldn’t have timed it better. My massage therapist took the time to ask about my pain points and adjusted the pressure accordingly, making the experience feel personalized and effective. Afterward, I took full advantage of the thermal spa, including the sauna and steam room, which added to the overall sense of relaxation. If you’re looking to unwind while at sea, the MSC Aurea Spa is the place to do it.

2. Experience Formal Night

Formal night is a cruise tradition, and MSC World America does it well. It’s a chance to dress up, enjoy an elevated dinner, and take in the lively atmosphere. I had an incredible filet, and I’m still thinking about it. It’s also a good time to connect with other passengers and share a few laughs over a great meal. Whether you’re sailing solo or with others, formal night adds a fun, elegant break from the usual routine.

3. Experience the Dirty Dancing Celebration Show

A new addition to MSC Cruises and MSC World America! This onboard celebration of the classic Dirty Dancing film comes in two versions. The 35-minute show features a fast-paced lineup of the movie’s best songs, while the full two-hour version tells the entire story with live singing and choreography. Both versions are high-energy and well-executed, making this one of the ship’s top entertainment options. Be sure to book a reservation to see the show right when you get onboard to ensure you secure a spot!

4. Taste Italy’s Finest at Eataly at Sea

For a true taste of Italy while sailing, don’t miss Eataly at Sea, MSC World America’s new specialty dining spot that brings authentic Italian flavors to the table. From fresh pasta to regional delicacies, every dish is crafted with high-quality ingredients and genuine passion. The ambiance captures the vibrant spirit of Italy, making every meal feel like a special occasion. Whether you’re a foodie or simply craving classic Italian cuisine, Eataly at Sea is a delicious highlight of the onboard dining scene.

5. Sip Coffee with a View at the Coffee Emporium

One of my daily highlights was grabbing a coffee at the Coffee Emporium on the World Promenade. Tea, pastries, and more are available too—but nothing beat sipping my favorite drink with the ocean right in front of me. I quickly became a regular, and by the end of the cruise, the baristas knew my order. Whether you need a morning pick-me-up or a cozy afternoon break, the Coffee Emporium is the perfect spot to relax and enjoy the ocean breeze.

MSC World America offers the perfect blend of relaxation, entertainment, and authentic dining. I could easily list more than five must-do experiences—but hey, you’ve got to save some surprises for your own cruise! So, when will you be sailing and experiencing it for yourself?