My Most Memorable Voyage Yet with Explora Journeys

by Bill Panoff
Just wrapped up my third sailing on Explora I since her debut—and somehow, each journey manages to outdo the last. This time, we explored the Mediterranean, departing from Piraeus, Greece, and visiting some of the region’s most breathtaking, culturally rich ports. The scenery was spectacular, of course—but once again, it was the onboard experience that truly stood out.

What I love most about Explora Journeys is the refined elegance that greets you the moment you step aboard. The design is stunning—thoughtful, serene, and reminiscent of a favorite luxury boutique hotel at sea. But it’s more than just aesthetics. The culinary program keeps evolving and surprising me. Every restaurant feels like a destination of its own, and each dish is crafted with passion and purpose. I’ve had some of the best culinary experiences right here on this ship. And then there’s the crew—the heart of the journey. So many team members make everything look effortless, yet their pride and attention to detail shine through. They remember your name, your favorite coffee, your preferred table at dinner. Their warmth is genuine, and you can feel their excitement to be there. That kind of hospitality is rare—and it’s what keeps me coming back.

With Explora Journeys expanding quickly—Explora III is already on the horizon for next year—it’s clear they’re onto something special. If you’ve ever considered booking a cruise—especially one rooted in connection, culture, cuisine, and calm this is it. It’s more than a vacation. It’s a journey you’ll want to take again and again.

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

