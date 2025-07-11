Star of the Seas Joins Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean has officially taken delivery of Star of the Seas, the next ship in its Icon Class, after nearly two years of construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. The ship is set to debut this August from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida.

More than 1,250 crew members and partners gathered in the ship’s AquaTheater to mark the handover. Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley, and Meyer Turku CEO Casimir Lindholm were on hand to recognize the team behind the build—from engineers to designers—who brought Star of the Seas to life.

“The delivery of Star of the Seas marks another bold step forward in Royal Caribbean Group’s journey to reimagine the future of vacations. Star and the Icon Class are a symbol of what’s possible when innovation, imagination and our relentless focus on delivering exceptional experiences come together, ultimately creating unforgettable memories for millions of families and vacationers,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “We’re proud to bring this next-generation vacation experience to life with our valued partners at Meyer Turku.”

The delivery marked the official transfer of ownership from Meyer Turku to Royal Caribbean and highlighted key engineering milestones, including the installation of the glass-and-steel AquaDome and six record-breaking waterslides. Star of the Seas will soon head from Turku to Cádiz, Spain, for final outfitting before launching 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises, with stops including Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

“We’re incredibly proud to welcome Star of the Seas to the Royal Caribbean family as we continue to revolutionize how families and adventurers vacation,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean. “It’s a true team effort with so many talented individuals coming together to make the new Icon Class vacation a reality, and we’re excited to debut this incredible achievement with a star-studded celebration this August.”

Star of the Seas will double down on Royal Caribbean’s biggest vacation offerings with eight neighborhoods featuring over 40 dining, drinking, and entertainment options. Highlights include:

Thrill Island – Home to Category 6, the largest waterpark at sea, with six record-setting slides; Crown’s Edge, a skywalk-thrill ride hybrid 154 feet above the ocean; plus the FlowRider surf simulator and rock-climbing wall.

Chill Island – A three-deck pool zone with four pools, including Royal Bay, the largest at sea. Swim-up bars, live music, and The Lime & Coconut bar round out the scene.

Surfside – A family-friendly neighborhood with splash areas for kids, a relaxing pool for adults, and all-ages dining at Surfside Eatery and Pier 7.

AquaDome – An oceanview space with high-tech AquaTheater shows by night and dining options like Hooked Seafood, Rye & Bean, and AquaDome Market by day.

The Hideaway – An adults-only escape 135 feet above the water, with an infinity pool, DJ, bar, whirlpools, and panoramic views.

Other standout features include a revamped Royal Promenade with floor-to-ceiling views and the world’s largest kinetic art sculpture, a lush Central Park with 30,000+ plants, and the Lincoln Park Supper Club. Guests can stay in upgraded suites across four decks, complete with private sun decks and a two-story Coastal Kitchen.

Star is Royal Caribbean’s third LNG-powered ship and includes sustainable tech like waste heat recovery and shore power compatibility. It supports the brand’s goal of launching a net-zero cruise ship by 2035. The next Icon Class ship, Legend of the Seas, is set for 2026.

Royal Caribbean is also expanding its destination offerings, including Royal Beach Club Paradise Island (2025), Royal Beach Club Cozumel (2026), Perfect Day Mexico (2027), and a new private destination in Lelepa, South Pacific (2027).

Will you be sailing aboard Star of the Seas? Let us know in the comments!