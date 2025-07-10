Oceania Cruises Takes Delivery of Oceania Allura

Oceania Cruises has officially taken delivery of its eighth ship, Oceania Allura, a 1,200-guest vessel built at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Genoa. Allura is the second ship in the line’s Allura Class, following sister ship Oceania Vista, which debuted in May 2023.

“Oceania Allura is our most innovative and luxurious ship to date. She represents our bold vision for an entirely new generation of luxury travel experiences. As always, at the heart of this beautiful ship is an extraordinary crew dedicated to providing exceptional cuisine, personalized, intuitive service and immersive enrichment opportunities for our guests,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises.

New Dining and Culinary Offerings

Allura continues the line’s culinary focus with updated dining venues, refreshed menus, and new dishes set to roll out fleetwide through 2026.

One of the key additions is Crêperie, a first for the line, serving French crêpes, Belgian and bubble waffles, and Italian-style ice cream sundaes.

The French restaurant Jacques, named after the brand’s first executive culinary director Jacques Pépin, returns with a modernized menu. Signature dishes include duck à l’orange and tableside-prepared beef tartare.

At Red Ginger, a dozen Japanese-Peruvian fusion dishes have been added to the menu, introducing Nikkei cuisine with highlights like tuna ceviche, miso sweet potato mousseline, and bao-style soft-shell crab tempura.

The Grand Dining Room debuts over 270 new recipes, including 30 breakfast dishes and an expanded eggs Benedict selection with variations such as Florentine and smoked salmon.

A new Gerard Bertrand Wine Pairing Luncheon also launches with Allura, pairing curated wines with complementary dishes.

What’s to come

Oceania Allura marks the last of the Allura Class, but the fleet will expand again in 2027 with the launch of Oceania Sonata, the first ship in the new Sonata Class. Oceania Arietta will follow in 2029, with two additional Sonata ships confirmed for delivery in 2032 and 2035.

Each Sonata Class ship will carry around 1,390 guests and measure approximately 86,000 gross tons.

About Oceania Allura

Length: 804 feet (246 meters)

Gross Tonnage: Over 68,000

Guest Capacity: 1,200 (double occupancy)

Crew-to-guest ratio: 2 staff for every 3 guests

Culinary ratio: 1 chef for every 8 guests

Standard stateroom size: Over 290 sq ft – the most spacious at sea

New onboard features include:

A reimagined Library near Horizons Lounge with floor-to-ceiling ocean views, plush seating, and curated books.

The LYNC Digital Center, offering complimentary classes in photography, social media, and video editing led by expert Digital Concierges, powered by Starlink® WiFi.

Oceania Allura’s inaugural season will include 26 voyages visiting 92 destinations across the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and North America. The maiden voyage departs July 18, 2025, from Trieste, Italy to Athens, Greece. The ship will be christened in Miami in November 2025 by a group of Food & Wine magazine’s Best New Chefs alumni.

Will you be sailing aboard Oceania Allura? Let us know in the comments!