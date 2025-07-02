Cruise NewsFeatured

Explora Club Adds Points & Rewards Features

by Julie Bouchner
Following the April 2025 launch of Explora Club, Explora Journeys introduces the second phase of its loyalty program. Members can now track points and status directly through their My Explora Account on explorajourneys.com, with every night sailed, eligible onboard purchases, and Destination Experience bookings contributing to point accumulation.

The expanded program also introduces Explora Club Status Match for Oceania Cruises guests, bringing the total number of participating brands to 11. Travelers with status from eligible programs can match to the equivalent Explora Club tier by submitting proof, unlocking benefits from their first journey.

Explora Club features a five-tier structure—Classic, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond—with increasing perks at each level, including:

  • Onboard perks: Surprise gifts, enhanced turndown service, complimentary laundry, bridge tours, and personal shopping assistance.
  • Savings and rewards: Member discounts, future journey savings, Journey Experience Credits, and a complimentary journey at the Diamond level.
  • Pre-journey benefits: Early access to new itineraries, suite upgrades, priority assistance, and private transfers.
  • Exclusive events: Hosted receptions, President’s Journeys, and Chef’s Kitchen experiences.

The program reflects Explora Journeys’ focus on personalized service and recognition, enhancing every voyage both onboard and ashore.

