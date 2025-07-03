MSC Named Official Main Partner of Tudor Pro Cycling

MSC Cruises is the official main partner of Tudor Pro Cycling through the 2027 season. The partnership will launch at this year’s Tour de France, starting on July 5.

MSC announced the partnership on Thursday in Lille, France, ahead of the Tour de France Official Team Presentation, during which team jerseys are revealed ahead of the race’s start. Tudor Pro Cycling will display the MSC logo across the team’s kit, including branding on riders’ jerseys and team vehicles like support cars and team buses.

“We are proud to partner with the Tudor Pro Cycling Team as Official Main Partner at the start of this exciting new chapter for the team as they are participating for the first time in the world’s biggest cycling event,” Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, said. “We look forward to supporting the team as they race across the world—introducing our brand to a new global audience that follows this exciting international sport. Team sports, such as this, reflect our commitment to delivering outstanding experiences driven by teamwork, excellence, and passion.”

Tudor Pro Cycling, like MSC Cruises, is headquartered in Switzerland. The professional road cycling team was established in 2022 and comprises 47 riders from 11 different nationalities.

MSC will unveil new branding at the Tour de France for its first involvement in the professional cycling world. Other partnerships for the cruise line have included Formula 1 and various football clubs.

“We are honored and excited to welcome MSC Cruises as new Main Partner of Tudor Pro Cycling,” said Raphael Meyer, CEO Tudor Pro Cycling. “Their support comes at a truly historic moment for our team, as we prepare to compete in our very first Tour de France. This milestone marks a bold new chapter in our journey, and we are thrilled to have MSC Cruises on board with us. Together, we share a commitment to excellence, innovation, and pushing boundaries, values that will drive us forward both on and off the road.”

This partnership gives MSC exposure to a global audience through one of the world’s most-watched sporting events.

By Caroline Killilea