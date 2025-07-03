BlogsFeatured

Why Hotel Grande Bretagne Is the Top Pre- or Post-Cruise Stay in Athens

by Porthole Cruise and Travel
Located in the heart of Athens, the historic Hotel Grande Bretagne is an ideal place to begin or end a Mediterranean cruise. Overlooking the Acropolis, Parthenon, Lycabettus Hill, and the original Olympic Stadium, the hotel offers a front-row seat to Athens’ storied past.

Just 20 minutes from the Port of Piraeus and 35 minutes from Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, the hotel sits in Syntagma Square—steps from high-end shopping and iconic landmarks.

Deluxe Room | Photo: Hotel Grande Bretagne

The property features 320 elegant rooms and suites, including butler-serviced floors, a full-service spa, and amenities such as an indoor pool and thermal rooms. Dining is a highlight, with two standout venues: GB Roof Garden Restaurant and Bar offers panoramic Acropolis views and a modern spin on Greek cuisine, while the GB Pool Bar pairs light fare and cocktails with vistas of Lycabettus Hill.

Alexander’s Bar | Photo: Hotel Grande Bretagne

In summer, Bar 8 & Bar Bites on the 8th floor provides an open-air setting, intimate bar, and live Asian-style food station. For a more relaxed setting, the Winter Garden serves tea, coffee, and light snacks under a striking stained-glass ceiling. Adjacent to it, Alexander’s Bar specializes in premium cocktails and top-shelf spirits.

GB Spa | Photo: Hotel Grande Bretagne

The award-winning GB Spa features treatments with ESPA and 111SKIN products, while the Hair Salon offers styling, makeup, and nail services. A 24-hour fitness studio rounds out the wellness offerings.

For nearly two centuries, Hotel Grande Bretagne has been a symbol of elegance in Athens, hosting guests from Elizabeth Taylor to Bruce Springsteen. It also served as the official guesthouse of the 2004 Olympic Games.

Whether you’re setting off on a cruise or winding down afterward, Hotel Grande Bretagne delivers timeless luxury, exceptional dining, and unforgettable views.

