Ship Review: MSC World America

Having sailed on MSC World Europa in Europe back in 2023, I was eager to experience MSC Cruises’ newest ship, MSC World America—the second in the World-class fleet—this time departing from my home state of Florida. Instead of a seven-hour flight across the Atlantic, it was just a 45-minute drive to PortMiami.

The convenience was a definite perk, but I was equally curious to see how MSC Cruises would adapt its innovative, high-tech, European-style megaship for the North American market. Would the dining, entertainment, and onboard vibe feel different? With that in mind, I boarded MSC World America ready to find out.

For both sailings—on MSC World Europa and now on MSC World America—I stayed in the Yacht Club, MSC’s exclusive ship-within-a-ship enclave. The experience was just as seamless and personalized the second time around. From private spaces and priority access to dedicated butler service and a peaceful atmosphere, the Yacht Club once again delivered a quiet, elevated retreat from the ship’s busier areas—without missing out on the energy and variety elsewhere onboard. With over 6,700 guests at full capacity, MSC World America is built for scale, yet it still manages to feel organized.

The modern design, smart features, and striking social areas set the stage for a big-ship experience that feels fresh and forward-thinking—read on to see how it all came together during my time onboard.

MSC World America Specs

Entered Service – 2025

Number of Cabins – 2,626

Passenger Capacity – 6,762

Crew – 2,138

Gross Tons – 215,863

Length – 1,093 feet

Beam – 154 feet

Decks – 22

Powered by – LNG (liquefied natural gas)

Embarkation: Quick, Personalized, and Seamless

Embarkation at the new MSC Miami Cruise Terminal was quick and well-organized. As a Yacht Club guest, I was greeted curbside by MSC staff who took my luggage and escorted me to a separate check-in area—no lines, no waiting.

Within minutes, I was onboard and welcomed into the Yacht Club lounge with a drink and a comfortable place to relax. My butler introduced himself, walked me through the essentials, and helped secure reservations for dinner, shows, and other onboard experiences. The MSC for Me app was easy to navigate, and with just a few taps, everything was booked. Shortly after, we were escorted to our balcony stateroom, where our luggage was already waiting, making it easy to settle in and unpack right away.

Before we knew it, we were pulling away from PortMiami, and our journey began!

Where We Sailed

Our seven-night itinerary included three Caribbean ports: Puerto Plata, San Juan, and MSC’s private island, Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.

In Puerto Plata, we spent the day at Casa Colonial Beach Resort, relaxing by the pool and enjoying the resort’s peaceful atmosphere. It was a perfect way to unwind and soak up the sun without the rush of traditional excursions.

San Juan was a late port day, which gave us plenty of time to explore both Old and New Town at our own pace. We explored the streets, visited historic landmarks, and wrapped up the day with local cuisine near the port.

At Ocean Cay, we booked a Yacht Club cabana that happened to face the ocean. We enjoyed lunch by the water, relaxed on the beach, and went for a swim. The island’s white sand and clear water created a peaceful setting. Before we knew it, it was time to get back onboard.

This mix of destinations brought a great balance to the cruise—combining relaxation, culture, and beach time without feeling rushed.

Life On Board

MSC World America offers something for nearly every type of traveler. If you’re seeking adventure, try the CliffHanger or the two-level Sky Trail® ropes course. For those focused on fitness, the ship features a beautiful gym loaded with Technogym equipment and workout classes you can book via the MSC for Me app. The spa offers thermal access with amenities like sauna and steam room, perfect for relaxing before or after treatments.

The World Promenade is home to the coffee emporium, an ice cream parlor, Paxos restaurant, and more—great spots to grab a treat or a bite while exploring the ship.

Located at the aft, the stunning Panorama Lounge hosts music-themed experiences to enjoy over pre-show drinks. An interactive floor with unique designs transforms the space, while changing screens reflect the theme of the night. The lounge seats 462 people and offers a lively atmosphere for entertainment.

Entertainment was a highlight throughout the ship. MSC World America features a variety of shows, including Dirty Dancing in Concert, Queen Symphonic, and two new productions: Momentous (an illusion show) and Odyssey (an acrobatic performance). In addition, guests can enjoy comedy acts, dueling pianos, and karaoke at The Loft. We especially loved the Dirty Dancing show and spent nearly every night at The Loft for dueling pianos, as well as relaxing with piano and singing performances in the MSC Yacht Club’s Top Sail Lounge.

These are just a few of the many highlights from my time aboard MSC World America!

Dining

MSC World America offers a wide range of dining options with 13 venues, including six specialty restaurants. During our cruise, we tried several standout spots: The new Eataly Restaurant, Paxos (the Greek restaurant), Kaito Teppanyaki Grill and Sushi Bar, and Butcher’s Cut steakhouse. We also enjoyed the MSC Yacht Club’s exclusive restaurant, La Brasserie. With so many choices onboard, we only had one meal at the Yacht Club restaurant but often relaxed with lunch by the Yacht Club pool.

The ship also features the Latin American street food-inspired Hola! Tacos & Cantina, adding to the diverse culinary lineup. MSC World America delivers interactive, immersive dining experiences that blend local flavors with global tastes, perfect for the worldly traveler.

Guests can also explore three spacious buffet restaurants, each offering a distinct ambiance alongside the main dining rooms.

Bars ranged from casual spots to upscale lounges. The Elixir Mixology Bar served craft cocktails, while the sports bar offered comfort food and big screens. There was never a dull moment, and we were always busy enjoying the ship’s many activities and venues.

Final Thoughts

MSC World America shows where megaship cruising is headed: immersive, tech-forward, environmentally conscious, and well-designed. It’s not a small ship or an ultra-luxury vessel, but it delivers for families, multigenerational groups, and couples seeking variety and excitement.

For a quieter experience, especially if the ship’s large guest capacity feels overwhelming, the Yacht Club is a great choice. It offers private spaces, personalized service, and a calm retreat from the busier areas. You can’t go wrong with either option; it all comes down to the kind of experience you’re looking for.

Did MSC World America live up to MSC’s goal to “cruise differently”? Absolutely. I’d sail her again without hesitation.