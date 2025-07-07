All That’s Vintage

Hurtling into the future can be so tiring, and worse … it can be tacky. Things that last tend to be not just practical but classy. And as any traveler knows, practical plus classy equals worth packing, worth bringing home, and worth remembering for years to come.

Amsterdam

I.J. Hallen stakes a claim to being the largest flea market in Europe, located in the heart of the Dutch capital one or two weekends a month (check ahead for the schedule). Stalls sell treasures ranging from cowboy hats to antique signs, mid-century furniture, collectible ceramics, jazz LPs, designer denim, and much more. .

London

There are more important qualities than “roomy” in a good ride. Small Car Big City rents out classic Mini Coopers for peppy private-car sightseeing tours, with themes like “London for Lovers,” “Mother’s Ruin Gin,” and “Rock’n’Roll Beatles.” The aim of the restored fleet (and their knowledgeable drivers) is to let visitors feel like locals.

Paris

The flea markets of France are legendary incubators of creativity. Marché Dauphine is the only one with a glass-canopied exhibition room, showcasing collectors and artists, specialized antique dealers and avant-garde exhibitions as well as workshops in crafts like birch marquetry, gilding, and painting restoration.

Copenhagen

The Larsbjørnssstræde area is loaded with vintage shops, and Carmen Copenhagen is among the oldest and best, with funky fashions to suit any style. The hats, boots, scarves, blouses, and slacks sold here have a special focus on the 70s and 80s, and tend toward saturated colors, flattering lines, and superior craftsmanship. Fancy a pair of kid gloves? A lemon-yellow faux-fur coat? Come try them on.

By Porthole Cruise and Travel

This is an excerpt from the latest issue of Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine. To continue reading, click above for a digital or print subscription.